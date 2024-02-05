Kamiah Adams-Beal's $710 look shines on spouse Bradley Beal's 43-point explosion

Bradley Beal's wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal, shone in her $710 outfit on the night the Phoenix Suns shooting guard erupted for a season-high 43 points. This came against his former team, the Washington Wizards, in Capital One Arena in Washington. The game saw the Suns clinch the win 140-112.

Kamiah took to Instagram to share her snaps of the night, conveying love for Washington City in the caption:

"So much love for this city 🤍 Felt great being back, saw some amazing people, & we left with the DUB! Until next time DC."

She was wearing a purple Gwen coat with cloudy faux fur in the photos, which retails at around $650. The post also featured their son, Bradley "Deuce" Beal II, who is wearing a mini-version of his father's jersey.

Bradley Beal records a season-high 43 points against his former team

The Phoenix Suns improve to 29-21 after a dominating win against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Bradley Beal notched a season-high 43 points along with six assists for the Suns, with Jusuf Nurkic adding 18 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists to the victory.

Beal, who spent his first 11 seasons in Washington before an off-season trade to Phoenix, scored 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting as the Suns raced to a 79-58 halftime lead. He finished 16 of 21 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range in 31 minutes.

This was the first 40+ game of the season for Bradley Beal, who has crossed the 30-point mark in only one other game this season.

Having won seven of their last 10 games, The Phoenix Suns are sixth in the Western Conference between the Sacramento Kings (29-19) and the New Orleans Pelicans (28-21).

After losing to the Suns, the Washington Wizards are second last in the Eastern Conference, as well as the league, just above the Detroit Pistons. Having lost eight out of their last 10 games and presently riding a three-game losing streak, the Washington Wizards are 9-40.

