Karl-Anthony Towns drops 1-word reaction as Eagles' legend Brandon Graham retires after 15-year NFL career

Karl-Anthony Towns's fandom for the Philadelphia Eagles is almost public knowledge to all NBA fans. The Knicks player has supported the Eagles all his life and paid his tribute to Eagles legend Brandon Graham after he announced his retirement from the NFL after a fifteen-year career that saw him exclusively represent the Eagles.

Ad

The two-time Super Bowl champion's retirement marks the end of an era for the team and its fans, including Karl-Anthony Towns; watching a one-club man retire is bound to be an emotional moment. Towns shared the video of Graham's announcement on Instagram shortly after it was made on Tuesday and lauded him for his contributions to Philly in a fitting tribute to the defensive end.

"Legend" posted the Knicks center, as he paid respects to Graham's Eagles career on the occasion of his retirement from the game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Karl-Anthony Towns' Instagram story on Brandon Graham's retirement. (Credits: IG/@karltowns)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Graham, who began his NFL career for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010, made his final appearance for his team in the Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs. It was quite a fitting end indeed to the career of a "legend," as Karl-Anthony Towns dubbed it.

Ad

Karl-Anthony Towns and Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson celebrated the Eagles' triumph at Super Bowl LIX

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson were probably two of the most active celebrity cheerleaders for the Eagles at Super Bowl LIX as they edged out the Chiefs in a riveting game earlier this year. Brandon Graham stepping out on a high after returning to the team for the big game following an injury is likely to be one of the storylines that shall be immortalized along with this spectacular win for the Eagles.

Ad

Towns and Brunson posted flurries of tweets on X (formerly Twitter) during the game, seemingly unable to contain their excitement. Towns' post upon Philly closing the game out demonstrated his passion for the Eagles to the fullest, with a capitalized scream of relief evident from his tweet after a nerve-wracking finale to the NFL season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The NFL season also saw Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson pitted against teammate Josh Hart in a drive of online banter, which even led to Hart tweeting out how he doesn't like Brunson and Towns for the time his Commodores faced the Eagles.

Expand Tweet

The retirement of a long-term servant of the Eagles who got to go out on a high surely warrants discussion at the team camp over in New York. It is likely every athlete's dream to walk out of the game at the top, and Brandon Graham's story is set to inspire Towns and Brunson in their chase for championship glory as we approach the business end of the NBA season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback