Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods left hanging as Kylie Jenner skips birthday party despite renewed friendship

Kylie Jenner seems to have rekindled her friendship with Jordyn Woods according to celebrity news sites. Woods and Jenner allegedly lost their close friendship after Woods engaged in an affair with NBA player Tristan Thompson. The NBA center was with Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, at the time and is the father to her children. Woods is now in a relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Woods posted images from her 26th birthday celebration on Instagram. She threw a star-studded party at the InterContinental in Paris. According to PageSix, Jenner was not in attendance at the party despite being in Paris recently for fashion week. PageSix reported that Jenner was invited but did not show.

The two were photographed together earlier in the week in Paris and reps for the two sides did not respond for comment to PageSix.

Jordyn Woods and her birthday cake in Paris.

The images shared on social media showed Woods having a great time. Towns was also not in attendance as he is in Abu Dhabi with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are scheduled to play two preseason games against the Dallas Mavericks as part of the NBA’s Global Games.

Many celebrities were in attendance, despite Jenner’s absence. Jaden Smith was seen at the party.

Jordyn Woods with her friends in Paris.

Who is Karl Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods?

The Minnesota Timberwolves' star forward is dating Jordyn Woods, who is a social media influencer. She rose to fame as the best friend of Kylie Jenner and was previously involved with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Woods is a socialite, model, influencer and brand marketer. She also appeared on multiple reality shows including “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

She was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Oak Park and Calabasas, California. Her father worked on the TV show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and was close to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Woods now has other business ventures in social media and fashion. She has a size-inclusive shapewear line called SECNDNTURE and a clothing line with Boohoo. She also has a hair extensions line with Easilocks and collaborated with PrettyLittleThing clothing.

She also has a fitness and well-being app called FRSTPLACE, which offers mental health and physical health exercises alongside nutritional recommendations.