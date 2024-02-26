Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods pulls up to Timberwolves game wearing Air Jordan Retro 4s

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods pulled up to the Timberwolves' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets wearing the Air Jordan Retro 4s. The kicks are retailed at $330 on Crepdog Crew.

Air Jordan Retro 4s

Woods revealed her shoes for the day when her fans asked her what shoes she was wearing on a pre-game Q&A she put up on her Instagram story.

Jordyn Woods' Instagram story featuring the Air Jordan Retro 4s

Karl-Anthony Towns is turning Woods into a "basketball savant" as she continues to support the four-time NBA All-Star during his games on the court.

Saturday's game concluded with Towns registering 28 points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks in the Timberwolves' dominant 101-86 win as his beau cheered from the sidelines.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns started dating in May 2020 and made their relationship public in September of the same year. The couple was introduced by mutual friends "years ago", but it wasn’t until 2020 that their close friendship blossomed into a relationship.

Woods previously told PEOPLE that according to her, the key to their three-year relationship is "friendship and trust", and having built a strong bond before dating:

“We were really good friends before we started dating, and COVID gave us that free time in our life to really get to know each other because a lot of people don't really get to know each other and they go into this relationship.”

“So, we've been through a lot together, We've seen each other at all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation,” she added.

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods has an impressive sneaker collection

Jordyn Woods is a successful entrepreneur, model, and Instagram influencer. Along with that, it won't be wrong to assume that she's a sneakerhead as well.

Previously, around three years ago, Woods had taken to Instagram to give a glimpse of her massive sneaker collection, which has presumably grown further over the years.

While Woods appreciates a pair of Jordans, the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Swarovski x Nike Dunks, which are covered in Swarovski crystals, is her ultimate go-to. The Nike Dunks especially stood out since they weren't easy to secure. These kicks are retailed on Goat.com at $2672.

"Your shoes speak before your mouth, and this is just such a statement piece," Jordyn said. "But it's still comfortable, and comfort is key for me."

The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Swarovski x Nike Dunks, covered in Swarovski crystals