Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Update: Latest on Wolves All-Star's status against LA Lakers (April 7)

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns in their Sunday showdown with the LA Lakers on the road, marking the fourth and final matchup of their season series.

Karl-Anthony Towns injury update

There's a glimmer of hope that Karl-Anthony Towns could make a comeback from his torn meniscus before the regular season wraps up, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on The Pat McAfee Show.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has informed Darren Wolfson of KSTP that Karl-Anthony Towns is "ahead of schedule" in his recovery. Nonetheless, a definitive timeline for his return remains uncertain.

When ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported Towns' surgery, the anticipation was that his return wouldn't occur until the early stages of the Western Conference playoffs.

The 28-year-old is scheduled for re-evaluation on Apr. 9, which marks four weeks since his surgery, with four games left on Minnesota's schedule. With the team's regular-season finale against Phoenix on Apr. 14, Towns' opportunity for a return before the playoffs seems quite narrow.

Nonetheless, his recovery seems to be progressing smoothly, which is a promising sign for Minnesota's postseason hopes.

What happened to Karl-Anthony Towns?

Towns has been out of action since undergoing surgery to mend a torn meniscus in his left knee on March 12. The Timberwolves had announced that he would undergo reevaluation after four weeks.

Karl-Anthony Towns sustained a torn meniscus in his left knee, leading to an indefinite sideline for the 28-year-old. The team subsequently confirmed the injury on March 8.

The Timberwolves have faced a significant setback with the absence of the 28-year-old but have managed an 10-5 record. They are third in the Western Conference with a 53-24 record, trailing leaders Denver Nuggets by half a game.

This season, Towns has assumed a somewhat secondary role in scoring compared to Anthony Edwards. However, he has averaged 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 60 games. Additionally, he boasts efficient shooting percentages, hitting 50.6% from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers?

The much-anticipated Western Conference clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Lakers is scheduled to commence at 10 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For local coverage, the game will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports Net for home viewers and Bally Sports North for those tuning in from away. Viewers can catch the action via live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV. Additionally, NBA TV will be accessible for a week's free trial with a subscription purchase.