Karl Anthony-Towns out indefinitely due to left wrist injury

Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
News
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 11:33 IST

Timberwolves return to NBA action on Thursday
Timberwolves return to NBA action on Thursday

Starting from a sprained right ankle suffered in December, Karl Anthony-Towns has already missed 18 games this season. As of the latest reports, he is slated to miss more matchups this season due to the left wrist injury suffered during the days leading up to the All-Star break. This is highly uncharacteristic of Towns, who played all 82 games in his first three seasons, followed by 77 appearances last year.

Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders has made it clear that their franchise man is out indefinitely. This comes as a heart-wrenching blow for the Wolves organization who only recently managed to surround KAT with integral pieces like Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell.

Towns could only play a single game with his newest entourage before going down with an unfortunate wrist issue. While Minnesota (16-37) are way out of the playoff picture, Towns' return could buy this team crucial time to formulate much-needed on-court chemistry before the season wraps up.

Towns was overlooked for an All-Star berth despite having a career-high scoring year (26.5 ppg). The 24-year-old is also averaging 10.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists across the 35 games played so far, while shooting over 50% from the field.

Published 20 Feb 2020, 11:33 IST
NBA Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns
