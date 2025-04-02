  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Karl-Anthony Towns Stats Tonight: How did New York Knicks star center perform against Cleveland Cavaliers? (April 2)

Karl-Anthony Towns Stats Tonight: How did New York Knicks star center perform against Cleveland Cavaliers? (April 2)

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 03, 2025 00:21 GMT
Karl-Anthony Towns Stats Tonight: How did New York Knicks star center perform against Cleveland Cavaliers? (April 2)
Karl-Anthony Towns Stats Tonight: How did New York Knicks star center perform against Cleveland Cavaliers? (April 2)

Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the court on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Dominican-American center missed the 105-91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers but was back to face the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Ad

He scored the first bucket of his team with a layup. Towns scored seven points in the first seven minutes of the quarter until Precious Achiuwa replaced him. He finished the first quarter with seven points as the Knicks won the period 34-28.

Towns had a discreet second quarter and got into foul trouble with his third of the night with a little over of three minutes left on the clock. He played 17 minutes in the first half but couldn't score more points. Instead, he entered halftime with seven rebounds but five turnovers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Karl-Anthony Towns' stats below.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTO
Karl-Anthony Towns730002

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी