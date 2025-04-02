Karl-Anthony Towns Stats Tonight: How did New York Knicks star center perform against Cleveland Cavaliers? (April 2)

Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the court on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Dominican-American center missed the 105-91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers but was back to face the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

He scored the first bucket of his team with a layup. Towns scored seven points in the first seven minutes of the quarter until Precious Achiuwa replaced him. He finished the first quarter with seven points as the Knicks won the period 34-28.

Towns had a discreet second quarter and got into foul trouble with his third of the night with a little over of three minutes left on the clock. He played 17 minutes in the first half but couldn't score more points. Instead, he entered halftime with seven rebounds but five turnovers.

Check out Karl-Anthony Towns' stats below.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO Karl-Anthony Towns 7 3 0 0 0 2

