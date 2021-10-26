On this day, October 25, 1985: Karl Malone makes his NBA debut - Looking at 5 highest scoring games of The Mailman

Karl Malone was the epitome of buoyant no-chaser efficiency. He was the enforcer for a Utah Jazz team that appeared in back-to-back NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998.

The 11-time All-NBA first-team power forward is second on the all-time NBA scoring list. He and fellow Hall of Famer John Stockton are among the best duos in NBA history.

Under the late Jerry Sloan, the Utah Jazz were a serious force in the Western Conference. Karl Malone was as consistent a pro athlete as you'll ever see. He was the 13th pick in the 1985 NBA draft out of Louisiana Tech and played 19 years in the NBA.

Don't get it twisted. Karl Malone being second on the all-time list is more about talent, intelligence and endurance rather than longevity.

With all that said, let's dig into the top five scoring games of Karl Malone's illustrious career.

Jazz Nation @JazzNationCP The beginning of the legendary Mail Man… 💯 It was exactly 36 years ago when Karl Malone first appeared in the NBA! 🔥 The beginning of the legendary Mail Man… 💯 It was exactly 36 years ago when Karl Malone first appeared in the NBA! 🔥 https://t.co/cjVTNfws8X

#5 Playoff career-high of 50 points vs. Gary Payton and the Seattle Supersonics on April 22, 2000

Karl Malone lit up against Horace Grant and the seventh-seeded Seattle Supersonics bench with 50 points in Game 1 of the 2000 NBA playoffs. He became the oldest player to score 50 points in a playoff game (aged 36 years and 273 days).

Malone feasted on fadeaway elbow jumpers. In a game-high 43 minutes, he shot 18-32 and made his only attempt from deep. He also shot 13-14 from the stripe.

The bruising Karl Malone also had 12 rebounds and 3 steals. The second-seeded Utah Jazz won 103-94 and later defeated the Seattle Supersonics in 5 games.

#4 Karl Malone scores 51 points vs. the Golden State Warriors in December 1995

In December 1995, Karl Malone put on his hard hat and went to work on the Golden State Warriors. He hit 19 of 28 shots and 13 of 16 from the line during the game.

The Utah Jazz were coming off two straight losses, and John Stockton had a bad ankle sprain, so Karl Malone had to shoulder the scoring responsibilities.

Karl Malone exploded for 51 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 123-109 victory. Reserve point guard BJ Armstrong led the Warriors with 21 points, 4 assists and 2 steals.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh