Karl Malone for statutory rape, Jason Kidd for spousal abuse, and more: Here are 5 NBA stars with a dirty criminal record

While most NBA stars stay away from off-the-court drama, others have not been so lucky. Throughout the years, there have been countless examples of players getting tied up in things they shouldn't. That being said, here are five key examples.

NBA Stars with a dirty criminal record

1) Karl Malone

When it comes to NBA stars with sketchy pasts, Karl Malone is often the first name brought up. At the start of his career with the Utah Jazz, a story came out that has destroyed his reputation to this day.

In the late 1990s, news surfaced that Malone was dealing with lawsuits centered around paternity. It later emerged that the Hall of Fame forward had impregnated a 13-year-old girl when he was in college.

Malone challenged the court's final ruling and things eventually were settled behind closed doors. Because of these events, Malone is one of the most hated NBA stars in history.

2) Jason Kidd

Next up on the list is Hall of Fame point guard and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. Like countless other NBA stars, his problems away from the game were centered around domestic violence.

While with the Phoenix Suns in the early 2000's, Kidd was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse. He admitted striking his wife during an argument that left her cut and swollen.

Not long after this incident occurred, the Phoenix Suns traded Kidd to the New Jersey Nets in exchange for Stephon Marbury.

3) Kobe Bryant

Among the more famous NBA stars to have dust-ups in the past is LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. While he was never convicted of any crime, this story still followed him through most of his career.

During the 2003 offseason, Kobe was arrested in Colorado for sexual assault. This came after a hotel worker accused him of rape. While Kobe admitted to having intercourse with the woman, he stated that everything was consensual.

Months later, Kobe's charges were dropped after the woman opted not to testify in the trial. However, the damage had already been done. Along with a hit to his reputation, Kobe also lost multiple sponsorship deals because of the allegations.

4) Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is one of the NBA's best on-screen personalities, but the Hall of Fame big man had his issues in the past. On occasion, his emotions and personality got the better of him.

Back in 1991, Barkley got into an altercation with a group of men while out in Milwaukee. He ended up striking one of the gentlemen and was later arrested for the altercation. In typical Barkley fashion, his story involved an outrageous side note that he tried "Karate Kid" moves on them.

Gifdsports @gifdsports Charles Barkley telling the story of his 1991 arrest in Milwaukee and how he took off his clothes and started doing karate kid moves to confuse three big guys from jumping him Charles Barkley telling the story of his 1991 arrest in Milwaukee and how he took off his clothes and started doing karate kid moves to confuse three big guys from jumping him https://t.co/wpyLW8QSaR

5) Kevin Garnett

The final player on this list is former Boston Celtics star Kevin Garnett. His run-in with the law came before his start in the NBA.

During his junior year of high school, a race riot ensued on the grounds. The end result was Garnett and four other students getting arrested. While the future Hall of Fame was among those taken away, it later emerged that he had not been involved.

In the end, the charges on Garnett were dropped and his record was wiped clean. Even though he wasn't punished, the incident still ended up being a major wake-up call for him.

