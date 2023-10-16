“Karma is a b*tch”: Gabrielle Union once revealed husband Dwayne Wade’s 2011 finals counterpart dumped her in high school

Actress Gabrielle Union is the wife of NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade. However, Wade is not the first basketball player Union has dated. She once dated former NBA player Jason Kidd in high school. Kidd and Wade faced off in the 2011 NBA Finals where Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks beat Wade’s Miami Heat.

Union attended Foothigh High School in Pleasanton, California. Kidd also attended the same school. The two briefly dated before Kidd dumped her before prom. She shared on an episode of “Hot Ones” that Kidd left her with a thumbs up and goodbye in front of her father.

Union also wrote about the adolescent breakup in her memoir. She said it was something of a learning lesson.

“He called me that night to officially break up with me, which is exactly what he had done to the girl he dated before me,” Union wrote in 2017. “Karma is a b---ch that surfaces quickly. I went into this rapid whirlpool of a downward spiral. I began writing a lot of sad, terrible poetry.”

Union of course rebounded just fine. She went on to become an extremely successful actress. She has a reported net worth of $40 million according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

She also married Hall of Famer Wade and the two are one of America’s premier celebrity couples now.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's children

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are co-parents to five children. It is a blended family as Wade had children from his previous marriage and other relationships.

The couple has their own daughter, Kaavia, who was born in 2018 through surrogacy.

Wade shares two children with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches; Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 16. He also has a son Xavier, 9, with Aja Metoyer. Metoyer was the woman Wade had an affair with while in a relationship with Union.

The couple is also outspoken trans advocates. Their daughter Zaya came out as transgender in 2020. She is 16 years old. She is already a fashion model and influencer.

The couple often use their platform to help trans rights groups and efforts. Gabrielle Union and Wade also frequently advocate for trans rights during interviews. Wade criticized Florida Governor Ron Desantis for his anti-trans legislation and policies.