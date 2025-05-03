Kawhi Leonard Game 7 stats: How Clippers superstar could bother Nuggets in series finale

Kawhi Leonard will play the seventh Game 7 of his career when he and the Clippers take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Leonard has been stellar in the playoffs this year, recording 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists through the first six games, shooting 54% from the field and 39% from the 3-point line.
He averages 21.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists through six career Game 7s with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers. Leonard’s worst performance in a win-or-go-home game came in 2020 against the Nuggets when he dropped 14 points, shooting 6-for-22 in a game LA eventually lost.
However, Kawhi Leonard has also done well in such scenarios. In 2019, he hit a 3-pointer buzzer-beater to take the Raptors to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Toronto won the championship that year with Leonard winning the Finals MVP.
As his stats show, Kawhi Leonard is everywhere on the floor in Game 7’s. He boxes out and crashes the board, shows intensity on defense and is aggressive on offense.
If the Nuggets allow Leonard to dribble beyond the 3-point line, he could easily rise and drain a midrange jumpshot, a weapon he has used against the Nuggets throughout the first six games. The 33-year-old can also hurt the Nuggets from deep, making 39% of his 3-pointers through the first round.
The former Defensive Player of the Year will also look to set the tone on the defensive end. Furthermore, Kawhi Leonard can also cause problems in the paint. Between him, Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell, the Nuggets will need a lot of energy to protect the glass.
James Harden is also a good rebounder and will be one to look out for. Both teams are full of quality and will be gunning for the win on Saturday, so expect a close game with intense defense.
"I don’t take it for granted": Kawhi Leonard on what it means to be back in the playoffs after multiple injuries
Kawhi Leonard's career has been plagued with injuries for the better part of a decade. Nevertheless, he has competed to stay in shape and has looked better after each setback.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Leonard revealed what it means for him to be back on the floor:
"I’m enjoying every game. I’ve been on the sidelines the last couple years in the playoffs. So I don’t take it for granted. I just try to cherish every moment and thank God that I’m able to play.”
Game 7 between the Nuggets and the Clippers kicks off from Ball Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
