Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: Looking at 2x Finals MVP's status for Game 5 against Dallas Mavericks (May 1)

The LA Clippers have listed Kawhi Leonard as out for the upcoming Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday as part of the Western Conference's Round 1 matchup.

Kawhi Leonard injury update

Kawhi Leonard was absent from practice on Tuesday and seems no closer to making a comeback from his knee problem.

Update: Clippers coach Ty Lue speaking to reporters including Sportskeeda's Mark Medina said they are not sure when Kawhi Leonard is coming back. He said that it is a "Day-to-day thing"

Although Amir Coffey started in Game 4 and logged 23 minutes, it was Norman Powell who took on the majority of the crucial minutes. As anticipated, Powell closed out each half and played the last 16:05 of the game, helping secure a road victory in Dallas.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed on Tuesday that Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out and will miss his third game in the series.

Leonard was absent for Game 1 and Game 4 after sitting out the last eight games of the regular season due to right knee pain. He did make a return for the second and third games of the series, but his performance was subdued, totalling only 24 points across both games without a single 3-pointer. Overall, he did not appear to be in top form.

However, the Clippers secured victories in both games that Leonard missed, while Dallas emerged victorious in the two games in which Leonard played.

This season, Leonard averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 68 games, marking his highest participation since the 2016-17 season with San Antonio. Injuries have frequently hampered Leonard's NBA career, and since joining the Clippers in 2019, he has yet to complete a full, injury-free season.

Leonard was sidelined for the entire 2021-22 season due to a significant injury to his right knee, which he sustained during the 2021 playoffs and subsequently required major surgery. Despite his absence, the Clippers made it to their first Western Conference finals in the franchise's history that spring.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers?

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers will be aired nationally on TNT, including local broadcasts available on Bally Sports SoCal and KTXA for home and away coverage, respectively.

The game will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.