Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: Latest on 2x DPOY's status against Utah Jazz (April 5)

LA Clippers have revealed their All-Star Kawhi Leonard's status as out as the team hosts the Utah Jazz on Friday night for the third matchup of their season series. The Clippers are looking to break the tie and extend their winning streak. The game is included in the NBA's 12-game lineup.

Kawhi Leonard injury update

Leonard will not play against the Utah Jazz. He will miss his eighth game of the year and third straight because of a right knee injury. Coach Ty Lue revealed that it isn't a long-term issue. That's a positive update, as Leonard remains critical to the team's hopes of a deep playoff push.

Before Thursday's contest against the Denver Nuggets, Tyronn Lue expressed uncertainty when questioned about the possibility of Kawhi Leonard's return for Friday's clash against the Utah Jazz. Lue refrained from delving into the details of Leonard's injury.

The All-Star player has faced significant challenges with his right knee, having previously dealt with a torn ACL and torn meniscus in recent years.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard sustained a right knee injury during the game against the Charlotte Hornets last Sunday.

Surprisingly, he was not listed on the Clippers' injury report prior to Tuesday's matchup against the Sacramento Kings but was added just hours before the game commenced.

This latest setback adds to Leonard's history of injuries, which have included issues with his groin, adductor, back and hip throughout the season, leading to his absence from six previous games.

How to watch Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers?

The game between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers will tipoff at 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports SoCal and KJZZ for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial, which can be purchased as a subscription.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Leonard's availability, the Clippers remained resolute in their pursuit of victory against the Denver Nuggets in a pivotal matchup on Thursday night. Leveraging a remarkable defensive performance following the initial quarter, they secured a hard-fought 102-100 win, with the outcome hanging in the balance until the final shot.

A resurgence in defensive intensity catalyzed the Clippers' turnaround, stifling Denver's offense to a mere 34.8% shooting from the field in the second quarter, accompanied by a subpar 18.2% success rate from beyond the arc.