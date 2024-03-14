Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: Latest on 2x Finals MVP's status against Bulls (March 14)

LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard will be tagged as questionable for the upcoming game against the Chicago Bulls as the two teams face off for their rematch after the 112-102 win by the Clippers on Sunday for the final matchup of their season series.

The Clippers have lost two games straight to the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves, which snapped their two-game winning streak. Ever since the All-Star break ended, the Clippers have not matched their championship aspirations by losing six games and winning five.

Kawhi Leonard injury update

Kawhi's tag means that there is uncertainty about whether he will play or not and the team will provide an update after the medical team clear him on inspection.

As per reports, Kawhi is traveling with the team and coach Ty Lue revealed that their All-Star has been dealing with back spasms lately.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard left the Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves game midway due to thoracic spasms and was seen leaving the arena at halftime. It was reported that Kawhi was even having difficulties sitting on the bench and the team decided it was best to let him get treatment.

Leonard was also dealing with groin injuries that kept him on the team's injury report for multiple games, including missing a marquee matchup vs the Milwaukee Bucks.

This season, he has also dealt with adductor and hip injuries that caused him to miss a total of six games due to the aforementioned injuries.

Kawhi Leonard stats vs. Chicago Bulls

Kawhi Leonard has played the Chicago Bulls a total of 16 times where has won a whopping 13 games and losing just three.

In these games, Kawhi has averaged 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 52.2% shooting from the field while also shooting an impressive 42.2% from the deep and 88.8% from the free throw line, just falling short of the prestigious 50,40,90 shooting club.

If Kawhi is available, then the Clippers will have a huge boost offensively and defensively. He can help the team with his versatility in defending by guarding players like DeMar DeRozan and also contributing on the offensive end, whether he is spotting up or scoring in isolation.

How to watch LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls?

The Clippers will travel to the United Center in Chicago for the rematch which will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The game will be aired locally on networks like NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports SoCal. Live streaming options are available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV for fans to access NBA TV with a free trial for a week.