Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: Latest on 2x Finals MVP's status against Cleveland Cavaliers (April 7)

The LA Clippers have issued their injury report, where their superstar Kawhi Leonard has been sidelined, for the highly anticipated cross-conference matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

The game marks the second and final meeting of the season series, with the Clippers losing 118-108 on Jan. 29 in the first.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kawhi Leonard injury update

Kawhi Leonard has sat out the last three games due to left knee soreness and inflammation. Although indications suggest that the injury isn't severe for Leonard, there hasn't been an announcement regarding his return to the lineup.

When queried about Leonard's status, Clippers coach Ty Lue disclosed that Leonard remains day-to-day and is showing signs of improvement.

Expand Tweet

Lue's recent remarks mark the most extensive commentary he has provided on Leonard's injury, as he had previously declined to confirm whether the star forward underwent an MRI.

Based on Lue's latest comments and the team's atmosphere, there's an anticipation for Leonard's return before the playoffs. While the timing of his return remains uncertain, indications suggest that the injury isn't likely to sideline him for an extended period.

In Kawhi's three-game absence, the Clippers have performed admirably, securing back-to-back victories against the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz following a loss to the Sacramento Kings. Positioned to likely finish fourth in the Western Conference, the Clippers find themselves in a comfortable spot as they approach the conclusion of the regular season.

With minimal urgency to make significant moves in the standings, LA is exercising caution with Leonard, recognizing that his health is key to their championship aspirations.

According to Clippers reporter Tomer Azarly, a significant update on the situation has emerged. Azarly said that Leonard underwent a precautionary MRI on his return to Los Angeles, following the games on Sunday in Charlotte and Tuesday in Sacramento.

Expand Tweet

Fortunately, the MRI results reportedly didn't reveal any issues of major concern for the Clippers. Azarly noted that Leonard's absence isn't expected to be long enough to jeopardize his availability for the playoffs.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard suffered a right knee injury against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Unexpectedly, his name didn't appear on the Clippers' injury report leading up to Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. However, just hours before tip-off, he was swiftly included in the list.

The setback compounds the two-time Finals MVP's ongoing battle with injuries, which have plagued him throughout the season. He has grappled with groin, adductor, back and hip problems, missing six games before the latest development.