Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: Latest on 2x Finals MVP's status against Utah Jazz (April 12)

The LA Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard for the upcoming Western Conference matchup against the Utah Jazz on Friday. This will be their fourth and final encounter of the season, with the Clippers leading 2-1 and being included in the NBA's 15-game slate.

Kawhi Leonard injury update

The Clippers' standout will sit out his seventh consecutive game due to what the team has termed as 'right knee inflammation.'

This ailment prompted Leonard's return home from a road trip upon its onset, yet since then, details regarding his condition have been scarce, leaving his return timetable ambiguous.

With just one remaining regular-season fixture against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Leonard theoretically has one final opportunity to make a return before playoff starts.

The LA Clippers are projected to face the Dallas Mavericks in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, likely securing either the fourth or fifth seed in the Western Conference.

What did Kawhi Leonard's MRI reveal?

According to Tomer Azarly, Leonard went through a precautionary MRI upon returning to Los Angeles. The scan didn't reveal any significant concerns for the Clippers.

Kawhi departed the team's road trip after experiencing soreness during the match against the Charlotte Hornets on April 1.

Instead of accompanying the team to Sacramento to face the Kings, he returned to Los Angeles for treatment. Initially, Coach Lue anticipated Leonard's return on Thursday, April 4, against the Denver Nuggets. However, Leonard has been absent from that game and every subsequent one.

The reason for the swirling skepticism regarding Leonard's availability and the Clippers' updates on it stems from the fact that it's the same knee he tore his meniscus in during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Initially labeled as a day-to-day 'right knee sprain' by the Clippers, the severity of the injury was only confirmed after the postseason concluded.

Additionally, Leonard had previously experienced a partial tear of his ACL in the same knee during the 2021 NBA playoffs. This injury led to surgery and caused him to miss the entire 2021–22 season.

How to watch the Utah Jazz vs. the LA Clippers?

The Western Conference clash between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Bally Sports SoCal will provide local coverage for home viewers, while KJZZ will cover the game for away fans.

For those unable to catch the action on television, live-streaming options are available via Fubo TV and NBA League Pass. NBA League Pass offers a week-long free trial, providing access to NBA TV, and can be subsequently purchased for a subscription.