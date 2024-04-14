Kawhi Leonard Injury Update: Latest on 2x NBA Champion's status against Houston Rockets (April 14)

The LA Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard for the eighth straight game in the marquee matchup against the Houston Rockets on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

It's their third and final encounter of the season, with the Clippers winning all three thus far.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kawhi Leonard injury update

LA Clippers standout Kawhi Leonard has been sidelined since March 31 due to ongoing knee soreness, casting uncertainty over his availability for the upcoming playoffs.

Addressing reporters after the team's recent defeat to the Utah Jazz on Friday evening, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue expressed hope that Leonard would be prepared to take the court for Game 1 of the first round.

"That's what we want to see," Lue remarked.

Before sitting out on April 2 due to knee soreness, Kawhi Leonard had missed only six games throughout the season.

The Clippers remained optimistic about his swift return for the subsequent game, but Leonard's absence has extended for nearly two weeks. Clippers president Lawrence Frank provided additional insights into Leonard's situation on Friday.

"With Kawhi, he's dealing with inflammation. It's no secret he's had a couple of surgeries to that knee. It's not uncommon over the course of it where you deal with inflammation."

Frank continued:

"With inflammation, it limits your ability to make some natural basketball moves, so he's working his tail off, the staff is working their tail off to try to help with the inflammation."

Leonard's participation in 68 games this season marks his most appearances since 2017 and ranks as the third-highest in his career.

Frank highlighted Leonard's history of significant knee issues in recent years, including a torn ACL during the 2021 playoffs, which resulted in his absence for the entirety of the 2021-22 season, and a torn meniscus that prematurely ended his playoff run in 2023. Both surgeries were performed on his right knee, which is currently causing discomfort.

Closer look at Kawhi Leonard's season before the injury

Before encountering the current setback, Leonard was experiencing a stellar season. He maintained an impressive average of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game, showcasing his well-rounded skill set.

Notably, the two-time NBA champion achieved a career-best shooting percentage of 52.5% from the field, remarkably close to joining the prestigious 50/40/90 club.

Furthermore, Leonard's contributions earned him his sixth All-Star selection. Additionally, he remains poised to secure his sixth All-NBA honor, solidifying his status as one of the premier talents in the NBA.