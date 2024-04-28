Kawhi Leonard latest injury update: Clippers star's availability for NBA Playoffs 2024 explored

Kawhi Leonard is listed as out on the injury report as the LA Clippers face the Dallas Mavericks for Game 4 of the first-round playoff series in Dallas on Sunday. Moreover, as per the latest reports, Leonard is out indefinitely and has no timetable for return.

The two-time NBA champion is dealing with right knee inflammation after being injured during the Clippers' last game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 31. He missed nine consecutive games following that before returning to action in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Kawhi Leonard's return to the court for Game 2 of the series saw him put up 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block for the Clippers' 93-96 losing effort.

Leonard also played in Game 3 of the series but made a limited contribution in the game, which the Mavericks eventually won 101-90. Leonard recorded nine points, nine rebounds, and two steals in over 24 minutes of playtime for the Clippers' losing effort.

How have the LA Clippers fared without Kawhi Leonard this season?

The LA Clippers went 7-7 overall and 4-4 in the final eight games without Kawhi Leonard in the regular season. They suffered a three-game losing streak to conclude their regular season in the absence of Leonard.

Though the Clippers went 2-1 against the Mavericks in the regular season, they did not face them without Leonard until Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. Surprisingly, the only game in the series the Clippers have won yet is Game 1, which they played without Leonard.

Though the six-time All-Star played in Games 2 and 3 of the series, the Mavericks clinched the victory in both games to go up 2-1 in the series ahead of Sunday's Game 4.

The loss of the two-time NBA Finals MVP will be a significant blow to the Clippers, who trail the Mavericks in the series. In the absence of Leonard's ability to take over on both ends of the court in critical situations, Paul George and James Harden will have to carry the team on their shoulders to level the series.

On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks have found their groove as a team lately. It is anticipated that the Mavericks will make the most of the Clippers' underhanded roster to secure the series win.

