Kay'La Lillard shares cryptic IG story one month after rapper GloRilla’s public declaration about love interest in Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard's ex-wife, Kay'La Lillard, recently shared a cryptic story on Instagram. This happened a month after the rapper GloRilla made a public declaration of his interest in dating the Milwaukee Bucks star. Kay'La reshared an Instagram post to her story, which contained a statement that may be related to GloRilla's declaration.

"Never let anyone recruit you into hating someone who never wronged you. Be an adult," the post said.

Kay'La Lillard's Instagram Story

Here, Kay'La Lillard may be pointing out that she will not be recruited into hating GloRilla, who didn't really wrong Damian Lillard's ex-wife by shooting her shot with him.

GloRilla boldly declared her interest in the seven-time NBA All-Star following the NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. The rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a photo of herself with Lillard, accompanied by a caption that left no room for ambiguity.

"Who n***a dis? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo," she captioned.

Her pursuit of Lillard didn't stop there. In a subsequent tweet, she made it clear that she'd take on any competition.

"Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf."

However, she took down the tweet soon after.

GloRilla's tweet regarding Damian Lillard

Given the manner of GloRilla's pursuit, it's not difficult to imagine why one might assume Kay'La Lillard developed hatred toward the rapper. However, she may have answered her take on the matter with her cryptic Instagram post.

Damian Lillard and Kay'La Lillard's relationship timeline

Damian Lillard and Kay'La Hanson started dating during their college days at Weber State University in Utah.

"I knew Kay'La was the one a long time ago," Lillard told Ebony in 2021.

"When we were in college she took care of me. She had the car, an apartment and bent over backwards for me. Kay'La accepted me with all my flaws as a young man."

The couple welcomed their first child, their son Damian Jr., on March 29, 2018. On Jan. 21, 2021, they welcomed their twin son and daughter, Kalii Laheem Lillard and Kali Emma Lee Lillard, respectively.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard proposed to Hanson during the NBA All-Star weekend in 2020 and the pair tied the knot on Sept. 4, 2021, in Montecito, California, in an outdoor ceremony.

"The moment she started walking down the aisle towards me I felt even more overcome with love," Lillard recalled to Ebony.

Two years later, on Oct. 2, 2023, Damian Lillard filed for divorce from Kay'La in Portland. The documents cited "irreconcilable differences" in their relationship that led to "the irremediable breakdown of their marriage."