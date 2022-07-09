“KD is too good to be worried about if Ben Simmons is too afraid to shoot when he shows up for the game, will Kyrie be available?” - Colin Cowherd says Kevin Durant deserves to be surrounded by the right people

Kevin Durant has reportedly been unreachable since he requested a trade last week. The Brooklyn Nets forward has supposedly refused to return calls or respond to text messages.

A senior NBA Insider for Yahoo Sports confirmed that some players have been trying to reach the two-time NBA champion to no avail. He shared that it has been impossible to understand what Durant's thoughts are as he has gone radio silent.

"Since he requested a trade, there's been numerous stars that I've spoken to that have been trying to get in touch with him... KD has gone dark. He's not answering anybody's phone calls, not responding to texts." @ChrisBHaynes on Kevin Durant "Since he requested a trade, there's been numerous stars that I've spoken to that have been trying to get in touch with him... KD has gone dark. He's not answering anybody's phone calls, not responding to texts."@ChrisBHaynes on Kevin Durant 😳https://t.co/pAPkxBT1sB

With Durant seemingly "unreachable," it will be difficult to persuade him away from his next destination wishlist that consists of the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. Analyst Colin Cowherd is seemingly hoping KD achieves his preferred choices.

"He's simply too good to deal with the nonsense of Ben Simmons and the weirdness of Kevin Durant deserves better..."He's simply too good to deal with the nonsense of Ben Simmons and the weirdness of Kyrie ." — @ColinCowherd Kevin Durant deserves better..."He's simply too good to deal with the nonsense of Ben Simmons and the weirdness of Kyrie." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/OfWiltkQbj

He believes Durant's pairing with Heat small forward Jimmy Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra would be a "fantastic" mix. He said Durant needs stability and commitment and to not be worried if Ben Simmons is afraid to shoot or if Kyrie Irving will be available.

"I think if you put KD with Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler, the Miami culture, fantastic for everybody," Cowherd said. "Everybody except the people who have to play Miami Heat. KD is too good to be worried about if Ben Simmons is be afraid to shoot when he shows up for the game. Will Kyrie be available? Will Hames Harden be in shape? Ridiculous!

"So good for KD. Phoenix, Miami is what I'm rooting for."

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Boston Celtics during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round on April 23 in New York City.

If Kyrie Irving is out the door to perhaps the LA Lakers, Kevin Durant would be left playing alongside Ben Simmons, who hasn't played since June 20, 2021.

Colin Cowherd believes it will be fun to watch KD in a Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat jersey. He, however, frowns upon the 12-time NBA All-Star having to be paired alongside Simmons. He strongly insists that talented and committed players like Durant deserve better situations.

"KD is simply too gifted and too fun to watch to now have to collaborate with Ben Simmons," Cowherd said. "KD on Phoenix, KD on Miami will be fun to watch. It will have the championship-level feel, and it will be good for the NBA. ... I like great, talented and committed people to be in great situations.

"Kevin Durant is simply too good to deal with the nonsense of Ben Simmons, the antivax weirdness of Kyrie and the James Harden who is occasionally committed to getting sleep and being in shape for an NBA season."

