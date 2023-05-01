Kendrick Perkins calls Steph Curry greatest point guard ever

Steph Curry made history with the most points (50) ever in a Game 7 in NBA Playoffs. Curry led the Warriors to a 120-100 win against the Sacramento Kings with an insane 50-point masterpiece performance.

Curry is considered the greatest shooter of all time. ESPN’s NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins went even further with praise for the Warriors guard.

“[Curry] is the greatest point guard to ever play the game of basketball. Period,” said Perkins.

Perkins gave his hot take on ESPN’s First Take following Curry’s historic performance. Curry will get more opportunities to further build upon his legacy as the Warriors take on LeBron James and the Lakers in the Western conference finals.

Curry went 20 of 38 from the field in the Game 7 against the Kings. He also drained seven three-pointers on 18 attempts and added eight rebounds and six assists.

Curry is currently 13th on the all-time list for total points in the NBA playoffs. Two other point guards ahead of him are Lakers legend Jerry West and Spurs Hall-of-Famer Tony Parker.

The conversation of the best point guard of all-time usually brings about names like Magic Johnson. Isiah Thomas, Steve Nash, Oscar Robertson and Chris Paul to name a few.

Curry’s crowded trophy case

Curry is cemented in NBA history. He has plenty of accolades to go along with his latest historic performance. He is a four-time NBA Champion, winning the 2022 Finals MVP.

Curry also won back-to-back MVP awards in 2015 and 2016. One of them unanimously. He is a nine-time All-Star and has been named to the NBA First Team four times. He has also made the All-NBA second team on three occasions.

The 35-year-old won the scoring title in 2016 and 2021, showing he has not lost a step with age. He averaged 29.4 points per game this season. That mark was the seventh-best in the league. He is averaging 33.7 ppg in the 2023 postseason.

His shooting prowess was on full display in 2016, when he joined the 50-40-90 club. This is when a player shoots at least 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 90% from the free-throw line for a season. Only nine players have ever achieved this feat in NBA history.

Nash hit the mark four times in his career, while Larry Bird and Kevin Durant did it twice.

