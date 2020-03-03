Kendrick Perkins makes a strong argument for LeBron James' MVP bid

LeBron is already a four-time regular-season MVP.

For many experts, the battle for the coveted MVP hardware this year is fairly one-sided. But not for Kendrick Perkins - who presented an interesting viewpoint on ESPN's First Take.

"Why are we not keeping the same energy for Giannis?!"@KendrickPerkins makes a very interesting case for LeBron for MVP. pic.twitter.com/EJ8n2e5H4I — First Take (@FirstTake) March 2, 2020

“When LeBron James was in the East, the whole thing was ‘Oh, he’s in the East.’ He lost on four MVPs when he went back to Cleveland. Why? Because he was in the East. During that time, those MVPs went to Western Conference players… because they were making noise in the West.", argued Perkins.

He further went on to say that Giannis Antetokounmpo should be treated equally, now that he is excelling in a relatively easier Eastern Conference. Moreover, LeBron took his talents to LA in 2018 and now his team, the Los Angeles Lakers, stand atop the West standings with a formidable 46-13 (0.780) win-loss record.

Perkins does have a valid argument when it comes to Conferences. LeBron James has conquered the wild West in a way like no other superstar ever has, considering that he has been repeatedly sidelined in the past for having played in a 'weaker' Eastern Conference for so long.

James is putting up solid numbers in 25.6 points, 10.6 assists (league leader), 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while playing over 35 minutes per contest this season.

On the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo is also putting together a career-year with 29.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1 steal and 1.1 blocks per matchup.