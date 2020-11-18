NBA News: Kendrick Perkins Names his Best Starting Five After Recent Trades

A lot has been made regarding the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the latest NBA News. The league's reigning 2-time MVP had demanded that the Bucks think seriously about their future in a meeting with the club's owner. After Monday night, Milwaukee Bucks fans should worry a little less about their star's future as major trades were made for Jrue Holiday and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Also busy on the first night of trades were the Phoenix Suns who acquired veteran guard Chris Paul. We will take a look at what effect both these trades will have and what former NBA player Kendrick Perkins had to say.

NBA News: Kendrick Perkins believes Milwaukee Bucks have the league's best starting line-up

Jrue Holiday

Reacting to the latest NBA news, Kendrick Perkins had this to say about the Milwaukee Bucks' fortunes going into the new season should they keep Giannis Antetokounmpo:

"Right now, I'm looking at this Milwaukee Bucks team and they are winning. They have the best starting five in the NBA right now. Period."

The Milwaukee Bucks front office has reacted to their big man Giannis Antetokounmpo's wishes and have now surrounded him with scorers. The Bucks' new starting five all averaged over 12 points last season. Not only that, but they now have two of the league's elite defenders in Giannis and new acquisition Jrue Holiday.

If they were hoping that the Greek big man would stay this offseason and sign a new contract, they could have done nothing more without losing more significant pieces. According to the latest NBA News, the Bucks are now well poised to mount a more serious title attempt this season, adding Bogdanović and Holiday's offensive prowess.

NBA News: Perkins also states that the Phoenix Suns will challenge top five in the West

Advertisement

Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder

Over in the West, Kendrick Perkins had this to say about the latest NBA News regarding the Phoenix Suns' new look team:

"Chris Paul going paired with Devin Booker, one of the best scorers in today's game, is going to be serious."

The former NBA Champion has analyzed the Suns upcoming season this year and is optimistic that they can challenge at the top end of the West. Indeed, Chris Paul will inevitably improve a young Phoenix Suns side containing two of the most exciting young talents in the league, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton.

"The Phoenix Suns are a threat in the West. They're going to be a top five team ... and don't be surprised if they make it to the Western Conference Finals."



—@KendrickPerkins 👀 pic.twitter.com/GT4blObFYw — First Take (@FirstTake) November 17, 2020

Whether the Phoenix Suns can challenge the top 5 in the West remains to be seen as they still lack consistency and experience. Therefore, we can expect more NBA News to come out of the franchise this offseason. That being said, Chris Paul was able to carry an equally youthful OKC side to the 4th seed in the Western Conference last year, only last year he didn't have a prolific scorer such as Booker. Things could be very exciting for Phoenix Suns' fans this year.