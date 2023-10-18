Kevin Durant 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Suns All-Star's performance this season

Kevin Durant is one of the players that NBA Fantasy team owners build on and we dive into his upcoming season on his statistical trends. The Phoenix Suns have retooled around him and Devin Booker as he enters his 16th year in the league.

According to Yahoo! Rankings, Durant is at 11 and he would most probably be on the tail end of 12-team drafts. As KD got traded to the Phoenix Suns, he got to average 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 8 games.

On the shooting percentages, Durant does an impressive 88.6% on the free throw line while his field goals are at 57%. He also provided an average of 2.0 three-pointers per game while his turnovers are at 3.3 a night.

With the arrival of Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic, both of them joined Durant in the starting lineup. Beal helps spread the floor and will give more space for KD to operate while Nurkic is set to do the dirty work inside the paint.

The numbers of Kevin Durant are expected to be the same as teams always find ways to maximize his contributions. The improvements would be on the percentage stats since Beal and Booker keep the defense honest around KD.

NBA Fantasy draft strategy with Kevin Durant

For standard 12-team leagues, drafting Kevin Durant makes you pick up another high-quality player next in the second round. Having your percentages stats set along with scoring numbers, you have two ways to go in the second round which is to get a big man or a guard.

If you get a big man, Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis would be great to pair up with Kevin Durant but you have to make sure to grab an assist and steals player in the third and fourth round to balance the stats distribution. In the third round, you can target Jalen Brunson and Darius Garland.

If you draft a point guard with the likes of Trae Young, you secure your assists but need to get more rebounds and blocks for the next two rounds. The third round is a place where you can find Bam Adebayo, Myles Turner and Victor Wembanyama.