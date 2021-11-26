Kevin Durant to assist in the redevelopment of Royal Farms Arena - the former home of the Baltimore Bullets and Washington Bullets

Kevin Durant has been as influential off the court as he is dominant on it. As per reports by The Baltimore Sun, the Brooklyn Nets superstar is said to be assisting with the redevelopment of the Royal Farms Arena, the former home of the Baltimore Bullets and the Washington Bullets.

Durant, a Maryland native, last won a bid for the redevelopment of the aged facility through his venture capital group Thirty Five Ventures along with their partner. Los Angeles-based Oak View Group. The cost of the renovation was set to be above $ 150 million and is to be fully financed by Durant and his partners.

As per the press release, the new design is set to feature new signage, glass materials, new lighting, exterior sales, corporate suites, food and beverage amenities and a reimagined concourse.

The Mayor of Baltimore praised Kevin Durant for his efforts and commitment to the city. In a tweet, the Mayor called KD the best basketball player on the planet and thanked him for believing in the city. Here's what he said on Twitter:

Brandon M. Scott @MayorBMScott



baltimoresun.com/business/bs-bz… Today we approved the contract to renovate The Royal Farms Arena without use of taxpayer funds. Many thanks to Oakview Partners and the best 🏀player on the planet @KDTrey5 for believing in Baltimore. Today we approved the contract to renovate The Royal Farms Arena without use of taxpayer funds. Many thanks to Oakview Partners and the best 🏀player on the planet @KDTrey5 for believing in Baltimore.baltimoresun.com/business/bs-bz…

Kevin Durant has the opportunity to add to his storied legacy and help the Brooklyn Nets win their first NBA championship this season. The Nets were weakened by the absence of Kyrie Irving. However, with Durant playing at an MVP level and James Harden finding his form, the Nets still look like the favorites to come out of the stacked Eastern Conference.

Can Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to their first NBA championship?

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics

Kevin Durant has a storied first-ballot Hall-of-Fame worthy resume with multiple personal accolades and two NBA championships. Durant has a unique opportunity to add to that legacy by winning another MVP and guiding the Brooklyn Nets to their first NBA championship, cementing his name in Brooklyn history forever.

KD is averaging 28.1 points, 5.3 assists and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 39.8% from the perimeter. Durant is just behind Stephen Curry for points and is neck and neck with his former teammate in the MVP race. Considering how things stand at the moment, it looks like Durant and Curry will most likely be seeing each other in the NBA Finals if things go according to plan.

NBA @NBA



added another highlight to his reel of incredible dribble moves from his career 😱 Kevin Durant in his bag 💼 @KDTrey5 added another highlight to his reel of incredible dribble moves from his career 😱 Kevin Durant in his bag 💼@KDTrey5 added another highlight to his reel of incredible dribble moves from his career 😱 https://t.co/iMrfU6jn1Z

The Brooklyn Nets lead the Eastern Conference with a 14-5 record at the moment and have for now proven that they can perform at an elite level even without Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn has the luxury of having multiple elite scoring options apart from Kevin Durant and James Harden, including LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills and Joe Harris, meaning they can outscore the best teams.

If they manage to remain healthy, the Brooklyn Nets have a really good chance of going through to the NBA Finals, but considering their injury history that is a big if. With a stacked Eastern Conference filled with great teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls, the Nets and Kevin Durant have their tasks cut out. The Slim Reaper will have to continue performing at an elite level and remain injury free for the Nets to have a chance.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar