Listing Kevin Durant's top three games scoring 50 points or more

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets put on a show in their last match-up. The Nets have registered their 19th win of the season, after beating the Detroit Pistons 116-104.

We have often seen Kevin Durant go on an unstoppable run of scoring. Kevin Durant leads the league in scoring in the current season with an average of 29.4 points.

The creativity and length that Kevin Durant possesses makes him a threat on any given night. He has been the driving force behind the Nets’ early success, adding to his numbers with some big games.

Kevin Durant has now increased his tally of 50-point games to seven. On that note, let’s take a look at his top three games scoring 50 points or more.

#3 Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons – 51 points (2021-22)

On December 12th, 2021, Kevin Durant played clinical offense against the Detroit Pistons in an Eastern Conference match-up. After 42 minutes on the floor, he made 16 out of his 31 attempted field goals, five of them from beyond the arc.

In the current season, after 25 played games, Kevin Durant is averaging 10.6 made field goals per game.

That’s the most points in a game by any player this season. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant just did this:51 PTS7 REB9 AST16-31 FG5-10 3P14-15 FTThat’s the most points in a game by any player this season. https://t.co/FEIS3eqjM1

Apart from field goals, Kevin Durant gathered 14 points from the free-throw line in 15 attempts. He scored a total of 51 points, a major chunk of that coming in the third quarter. Kevin Durant added to his contribution with 7 rebounds, 9 assists and 2 blocks. The Brooklyn Nets won the fixture, taking their winning streak to two games.

#2 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks – 52 points (2012-13)

In the 2012-13 season, on Jan 18th, 2013, Kevin Durant was facing the Dallas Mavericks in a regular season match-up. The Mavericks had Dirk Nowitzki and Vince Carter on their roster, who put up a combined 47 points.

Kevin Durant outscored the duo, recording 52 points in 13 field goal attempts. Durant also grabbed 9 boards in the game.

Kevin Durant played 50 mins in the fixture after missing the go-ahead shot in the final seconds of regulation time. He scored three field goals in overtime, leading the Thunder to a 117-114 win.

Additionally, Kevin Durant was perfect from the free-throw line, making all 21 of his attempts. There were a remarkable number of attempts from the line, proving he was a tough man to cover that night.

#1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors – 54 points

All the games between the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder were high-scoring and entertaining games in the 2013-14 season. On Jan 17th, 2014, Kevin Durant recorded a career-high 54 points. He scored an efficient 67.9% from the field, 55.6% from deep and 84.6% from the free-throw line.

In addition to his scoring, Kevin Durant recorded 4 rebounds and 6 assists, facilitating the team’s offense.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Throwback to 2014 when Kevin Durant had a career high 54 point game against the Warriors Throwback to 2014 when Kevin Durant had a career high 54 point game against the Warriors https://t.co/YC4WOEC3mS

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Warriors shot more that 60% from deep, scoring a combined 63 points for their side. But they came up short in their effort to slow down Kevin Durant on the other end of the floor. The Thunder won the game 127-121, making it their second win against the Warriors in the regular season.

