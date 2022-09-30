5 funniest tweets featuring birthday boy Kevin Durant: "Scarlett Johanneson I will drink your bath water", "No takers for my foot rub so Ima soak them in hot grits"

Today, we celebrate Kevin Durant's birthday! The two-time NBA champion, who is preparing for his 15th season in the league, turned 34 today.

It's no secret that the 'Slim Reaper' has gained some notoriety for his social media antics over the years. So today, we're going to be counting down five of the funniest tweets from Kevin Durant's official Twitter account.

#5 - Steph Curry (2009)

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 @YoungDiplomat i will destroy steph curry in horse lol @YoungDiplomat i will destroy steph curry in horse lol

We're kicking things off in 2009, when a nineteen-year-old Durant took aim at his future teammate Steph Curry. NBA fans should have known they were in for a treat when Durant fired off this tweet early in his NBA career. As fate would have it, Durant ended up being teammates with Curry seven years later. They went on to win back-to-back NBA championships together in 2017 and 2018. No word yet on whether this game of HORSE happened or not.

#4 - Rihanna - (2012)

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Somebody get @Rihanna to wish me a happy birthday and I'll be good..ya understand Somebody get @Rihanna to wish me a happy birthday and I'll be good..ya understand

We're not sure if anyone convinced Rihanna to give 24-year-old Durant a birthday shoutout. At that point in time, Durant was just days away from kicking off the 2011-12 NBA season as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. It just so happens that Durant made his first NBA Finals appearance later that season. Hopefully by now, the Grammy award-winning singer has taken note of Durant and wished him a happy birthday.

#3 - Bubble Guts - (2011)

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Bubble guts woke me up out my sleep...I had to check my sheets for any slippage lol Bubble guts woke me up out my sleep...I had to check my sheets for any slippage lol

We have all undoubtedly woken up in the middle of the night with a bad stomach ache. However, not many of us would hop on Twitter at 6:30am to talk about... "slippage". The Tweet is without question one of the funniest Durant tweets of all time. Our only wish is to know what prompted Kevin Durant to share this information with the world.

#2 - Erykah Badu - (2011)

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Erykah badu thicker than a kindergarten pencil Erykah badu thicker than a kindergarten pencil

Another head-scratcher of a tweet from the young superstar here. At this point in time, Erykah Badu was in-between relationships with rapper Jay Electronica and movie producer Carl Jones. The Grammy award-winning R&B singer was single, but if we had to guess, we doubt Durant's Tweet won her over.

#1 - Scarlett Johannseon (2011)

This iconic Tweet took place just a few years into Durant's time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was also around this time that Durant found his rhythm on Twitter, firing off several hilarious Tweets in a short span.

The most notable, of course, is the above Tweet aimed at famous actress Scarlett Johansson. Hey Durant, if you are trying to get her attention, maybe spell her name right next time.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 No takers for my foot rub so Ima soak them in hot grits No takers for my foot rub so Ima soak them in hot grits

The tweet above didn't make the list, but it definitely deserves an honorable mention.

Happy Birthday Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant - Portland Trail Blazers v Brooklyn Nets

As much as we enjoyed looking back at the funniest Tweets from Durant, we have to wish a sincere happy birthday to the NBA champion. Over the course of his career, Durant has proven to be one of the best players in NBA history.

Durant and the Nets kick off their 2022-23 season against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 19.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far