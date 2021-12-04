Top 5 seasons where Kevin Durant had the most blocks of his career

Kevin Durant is a two-time NBA champion, carrying the reputation of a high-volume scorer. In the current season with the Brooklyn Nets, he has scored 571 points in 20 games. Durant is the reason Brooklyn (15-6) sits atop the Eastern Conference standings entering Friday night's schedule.

Throughout his career, Kevin Durant’s success cannot be attributed solely to his shooting. He can be a lockdown defender as well. Durant’s 6-foot 10-inch frame puts him in position to contest plays and protect the rim. He has been successful doing that many times in his career, also racking up highlight plays along the way.

Below is a list of his five best seasons in terms of blocks.

No. 5: 2009-10, OKC Thunder (84 blocks)

In the 2009-10 season, the OKC Thunder finished seventh in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record. Durant won his first scoring title with an average of 30.1 points per game. Defensively, he improved, putting up better numbers than his previous seasons in steals and blocks. Kevin Durant recorded 84 blocks in the regular season, effectively protecting the rim.

In his third professional season, Durant proved to be an all-round player who could be relied on, night in and night out.

In the playoffs, the Thunder could not get past the first round, losing to the LA Lakers 4-2. The Lakers went on to win the 2010 NBA Finals in a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics.

No. 4: 2015-16, OKC Thunder (85 blocks)

In the 2015-16 season, the Golden State Warriors had the best regular season in NBA history, winning 73 games. Kevin Durant and the OKC Thunder weren’t far behind in the standings, holding the third seed.

The Thunder relied heavily on Durant and Russell Westbrook. Durant added impressive numbers, scoring 28.2 points, grabbing 8.2 rebounds and dishing 5 assists per game. On the other end of the floor, Kevin Durant recorded 85 blocks, reading the offense well to protect the rim.

Durant was unstoppable in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 and the San Antonio Spurs 4-2 to reach the Western Conference finals.

Four games into the conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, they held a 3-1 lead. The events of the following set of games were something no one predicted as Durant’s Oklahoma City team gave up the lead and lost Game 7, bringing their campaign to a frustrating end.

