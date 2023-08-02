Kevin Durant net worth explored as Suns star and Rich Kleiman invest in National Cycling League

Suns forward Kevin Durant and his agent/business partner Rich Kleiman have many business ventures. They have invested in sports as well, including a professional pickleball league.

Durant is expanding his sports business portfolio as he invested in the National Cycling League. He made the investment through Boardroom Sports Holdings, which he runs with Kleiman. They also have investments in teams in the MLS and NWSL, Premier League Lacrosse, Athletes Unlimited female sports league and more.

How much is Kevin Durant worth?

Kevin Durant has a reported net worth around $400 million. According to Forbes, he made $89.1 million last year. He was the 10th-highest paid athlete in the world last year.

He is set to make $47.6 million next season on his NBA deal. He will then make $51.1 million and $54.7 million the following two seasons.

Durant makes more than $40 million annually in off the court endorsements. He also has his own venture capitalist firm 35V. He is invested in more than 80 companies.

Boardroom Sports Holdings also has a media production arm. Kevin Durant has produced multiple documentaries. He had a show called “Boardroom” on ESPN+ that followed his business ventures. He also won an Oscar as a producer on “Two Distant Strangers” which won the Academy Award for Live Action Short.

What is the National Cycling League?

The National Cycling League is the first pro cycling league of its kind. It is largely owned by females and minorities. It is a new North American cycling tour.

It is the first organized league for cycling in the world. Teams are composed of men and women. The tour stops at four cities for races. Points are accumulated by finish position in the races. The winner wins the $1 million prize after the four races. The four cities are Miami, Atlanta, Denver and Washington D.C.

The teams race in 2-3km loops, completing a race of 25-30 laps. Racers can switch in and out for the team as the teams race against each other.

Former NFL and college football star Desmond Howard also invested in the league. CEO of DraftKings Jason Robins also invested along with Miami Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey.

