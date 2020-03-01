Kevin Durant not denying the possibility of playing in Tokyo Olympics

Team USA practices are scheduled to begin on July 4 Weekend.

According to a recent interview with Ben Golliver of the Washington Post, Kevin Durant's manager and business partner Rich Kleiman opened up about the possibilities of KD appearing in the 2020 Olympics:

“[Tokyo is] definitely a possibility,” Kleiman said. “He allowed his name to be in the group of finalists. But there are other benchmarks in front of him that are more important before he makes those decisions.”

One of those benchmarks is expected to be a full recovery from the Achilles tear suffered during Game 5 of the 2019 Finals. Although after having already made significant progress through his rehab process, Durant has made it fairly clear that he will not return this season.

The two-time NBA champion is also a two-time Olympic Gold medalist, in 2012 Games in London and the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. He is also a two-time NBA Finals MVP and boasts career averages of 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting almost 50% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc.

Kleiman also indicated that the Brooklyn Nets version of Kevin Durant might be the best we have ever seen.