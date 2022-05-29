“Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers in the history of basketball” - NBA analyst believes another title won’t make Steph Curry a better player than KD, says Steph is a better executive than KD

Steph Curry has often been described as the greatest shooter in NBA history. Over the years, he has proven himself to be just that and more. He is on the brink of solidifying himself as an NBA legend with a fourth NBA championship title and an NBA Finals MVP award.

"The Baby Face Assassin" has not been without limitations, but he continues to rise above them all. He led his team to their sixth NBA Finals in eight years. If they succeed in winning the title, it will be their fourth in six NBA Finals appearances, a truly remarkable feat, fit for legendary status.

With a possible fourth title as opposed to Kevin Durant’s two, many have rated the 34-year-old over the Brooklyn Nets' superstar.

Not Stephen A. Smith! The ESPN analyst has a different approach to it, separating the player from the resume.

Smith agreed that Curry would rank higher than Durant if he wins the NBA Finals in two weeks, but only based on resume. He went on to say that, as a player, KD continues to rank higher, describing him as "one of the greatest scorers in the history of basketball." Smith said:

"Resume? Yes," Smith blurted. "As a player, No. Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers in the history of basketball.

"We have to remember that and when he was in Golden State with Steph Curry, even though it was Curry's team, everybody and their mother knew Kevin Durant was a better player than Steph Curry."

He argued that Curry having more titles than NBA legends, such as Hakeem Olajuwon, does not make him a greater player than "The Dream." He confirmed that one thing Curry has under the belt over KD is that he is a better executive.

Steph Curry is expected to clinch his fourth NBA championship title irrespective of who wins the East

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors drives against Jalen Brunson of the Dallas Mavericks.

Regardless of which team advances from the Eastern Conference finals, many expect Curry and the Golden State Warriors to win the 2022 NBA Finals.

Ben Stinar @BenStinar I feel like everyone always forgets the Warriors won an NBA championship AND went 73-9 BEFORE Kevin Durant got there... Steph Curry is a BAD BADDDDDDDDDD man. I feel like everyone always forgets the Warriors won an NBA championship AND went 73-9 BEFORE Kevin Durant got there... Steph Curry is a BAD BADDDDDDDDDD man.

Curry is also expected to put up a stellar performance in the series and clinch the Finals MVP award. The award will be his first as it is the only piece of hardware that remains absent on his shelf.

In two weeks, the new NBA champions will be realized and celebrated. Whether Curry and the Warriors will be the winners remains uncertain.

Edited by Adam Dickson