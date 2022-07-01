Report: Kevin Durant requests a trade out of Brooklyn Nets; We look at 3 possible destinations for the 12x All-Star

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant has completely turned the NBA landscape on its side. After things settled down with Kyrie Irving, the former MVP is now seeking a change of scenery. Multiple reports have emerged that Durant informed the Nets front office that he wishes to be traded.

Given that Kevin Durant still has four years left on his contract, whichever team acquires him will have his services long-term. On top of that, he is still one of the NBA's top talents. This past season, he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists.

Acquiring Kevin Durant is not going to be easy. Following this news, most of the league will likely be lining up with their best offers to facilitate a deal. One dark horse team to keep an eye on is the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For years, the Thunder have been in a deep rebuild to stockpile a war chest of promising young players and draft capital. Following their selection of Chet Holmgren in the NBA Draft, OKC has multiple young pieces to help the franchise turn a corner.

Sam Presti has collected assets to make a big splash, and this could be it. A reunion with Durant and this young nucleus would instantly put the Thunder back on the map.

Heat, Suns emerge as the frontrunners to land Kevin Durant

Along with requesting a trade, Kevin Durant also gave the Nets a shortlist of teams that he wishes to end up on. The most notable names were the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

Both teams offer Kevin Durant a chance to compete for a title, and have the pieces to get a deal done. For the Suns, any trade would likely center around a Deandre Ayton sign-and-trade. Along with other young players and picks, the former number one overall pick could be Kyrie Irving's new running mate in Brooklyn. Ayton appeared in 58 games for the Suns this season and posted averages of 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 63.4% from the floor.

The Miami Heat have always been known to swing a big move, so they should be expected to be in the mix for Kevin Durant. With Tyler Herro fresh off the best season of his career, he will likely be the centerpiece of a return package. Duncan Robinson is another name to watch for things work from a financial standpoint.

Pairing Durant with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adeybayo would give the Heat one of the top trios in the league. One thing is for sure, things are about to get crazy in the NBA.

