Kevin Durant’s best scoring seasons in the NBA based on points per game

Kevin Durant is revered as one of the greatest NBA scorers of all time, often put in the bracket of legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. He has racked up numerous accolades during his illustrious career, including an MVP crown and two Finals MVP trophies. He is also a four-time scoring champion in the NBA, and we take a look at his 5 best scoring seasons in the NBA based on points per game.

Kevin Durant's 5 best scoring seasons in the NBA

Kevin Durant has always been the lead scorer on his team, despite getting paired up with high scoring guards in every franchise he has been part of. He played alongside Russell Westbrook on the OKC Thunder, Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors and is now teammates with James Harden and Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite his illustrious teammates, Kevin Durant's scoring numbers have never taken a hit, and he still remains the most prolific scorer in the game. On that note, let's check out his 5 best scoring seasons.

5) 2011-12, OKC Thunder - 28.0 points per game

Playing his fifth season with the OKC Thunder, Kevin Durant averaged 28 points per game on a 49-38-86 shooting split. He won the scoring title that year and led the OKC Thunder to the playoffs. They then made an incredible run in a tough Western Conference, reaching the NBA finals to take on the 'Big 3' Miami Heat.

However, they fell short despite Kevin Durant's best efforts as the Miami Heat beat them in the Finals in five games.

4) 2012-13, OKC Thunder - 28.1 points per game

Kevin Durant's 4th best scoring season was in 2012-13, when he averaged a staggering 28.1 points per game. Surprisingly, he wasn't the scoring champion that year. The Thunder went to the playoffs with a 60-22 regular-season record as the number one seed in the Western Conference, prevailing over the Houston Rockets with ease.

However, they bowed out of the postseason in just the second round against the Memphis Grizzlies, giving Kevin Durant some thinking to do regarding his future.

