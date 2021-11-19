Listing the 4 NBA games in which Kevin Durant has made the highest number of field goals in his career

Kevin Durant has had a distinguished career, missing just one season since being picked second overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in the 2007 NBA draft. He has played for three franchises: the Oklahoma City Thunder (previously Seattle SuperSonics), the Golden State Warriors and now the Brooklyn Nets.

After logging a milestone of 900 career games Wednesday, his career averages stand at 27.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He has made 49.6% of his shots. Over the years he has cemented his name as one of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen. From the 2009-10 season onwards, he led the league in total points scored for five straight years.

Kevin Durant has already scored 457 points in 16 games this season and leads the league in field goals with 169. In games where he is feeling good, it is challenging for even the best defenders to guard him. On that note, let's take a look at his best games in terms of field goals.

No. 4: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors, 18 field goals

On Nov 29, 2018, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors visited the Toronto Raptors. Durant made a season-high 18 field goals on 31 shots. He scored 51 points, with 11 coming from the free-throw line. Despite his huge output, the Raptors won by a narrow margin of three points in overtime.

The 2018-19 season was Kevin Durant’s third and final season with the Warriors. Throughout the regular season, he averaged 26.0 points from 9.2 field goals per game.

No. 3: Seattle SuperSonics vs. Golden State Warriors, 18 field goals

Kevin Durant had his best performance in a win against the Golden State Warriors on April 16, 2008, late in his rookie season. He scored 72% from the field, putting up a season-high 42 points from 18 field goals. The Seattle SuperSonics beat the Warriors by a five-point margin. Kevin added to his scoring with 13 rebounds and six assists, making it a night to remember.

@KDTrey5 x #ThatsGame 🌟 KD's Road to Superstardom 🌟▪️ Grew up in Seat Pleasant, Maryland▪️ First Freshman to be named consensus National Player of the Year at Texas▪️ Drafted 2nd in the 2007 NBA Draft▪️ 2007-08 NBA Rookie of the Year▪️ Youngest to win NBA scoring title 🌟 KD's Road to Superstardom 🌟 ▪️ Grew up in Seat Pleasant, Maryland▪️ First Freshman to be named consensus National Player of the Year at Texas▪️ Drafted 2nd in the 2007 NBA Draft▪️ 2007-08 NBA Rookie of the Year▪️ Youngest to win NBA scoring title @KDTrey5 x #ThatsGame https://t.co/Ydfey1uY9g

Throughout his career, Durant’s scoring average has been above 20. In his first season in the NBA, he averaged 20.3 points per game, his lowest scoring average.

No. 2: Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma Thunder City, 19 field goals

On Feb 19, 2012, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook scored a combined 91 points in a 124-118 win over the Denver Nuggets. Durant scored 51 points and made 19 fields goals, shooting 69.7% from the field. In the 2011-12 season, Durant led the league in scoring with an average of 28.0 points. He was also the leader in field goals, with 643.

The 2011-12 season was the closest Kevin Durant came to winning a championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder. They lost to LeBron James’ Miami Heat 4-1 in the NBA Finals.

No. 1: Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 19 field goals

The 2013-14 season was the first and only time Kevin Durant bagged the league’s Most Valuable Player award. It was his best scoring season, averaging 32.0 ppg. On Jan 17, 2014, when Durant scored his career-high 54 points against the Golden State Warriors, he made 19 of his 28 shots, leading the team to a six-point victory. Durant shot 67.9% from the field and 55.6% from deep.

At age 25, Kevin Durant made a career-best 849 field goals in a single season. The Oklahoma City Thunder were beaten by Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, bringing an end to a strong campaign.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein