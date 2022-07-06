“Kevin Durant’s going to be 34 years old, I’m not even sure you wanna give up 5 first-round draft picks” - Michael Wilbon says he wouldn’t be shocked if Kevin Durant ends up staying with the Nets

Kevin Durant requesting a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets was one of the biggest headlines in the NBA last week. So far, though, no team seems to be a sure-shot contender to land the superstar. The Nets have expressed that they are willing to wait until they find the right deal for Kevin Durant.

When a generational talent like Durant is available in the trade market, many teams are expected to be interested.

However, veteran analyst Michael Wilbon feels that Kevin Durant could very well end up staying with the Brooklyn Nets. Speaking about him on ESPN's "Pardon the Interruption Show," he said:

"I would not be entirely shocked if Kevin Durant stayed in Brooklyn, I wouldn't, because I think it is going to be difficult to get a trade that is going to make him happy not that they have to run it past him cause he doesn't have a no-trade clause in his contract,"

Kevin Durant's preferred destinations are Phoenix and Miami. Both those teams will be difficult to pull off trades with due to the lack of picks. The likes of the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors are emerging as dark horses, but there are uncertainties surrounding their capability to pull off the trade as well.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"It makes zero sense to me that he wants to be traded at this point. ... I think Kevin Durant is doing this as a scare tactic to help @KendrickPerkins doesn't believe Kevin Durant really wants to be traded 🤔"It makes zero sense to me that he wants to be traded at this point. ... I think Kevin Durant is doing this as a scare tactic to help Kyrie Irving have leverage." .@KendrickPerkins doesn't believe Kevin Durant really wants to be traded 🤔"It makes zero sense to me that he wants to be traded at this point. ... I think Kevin Durant is doing this as a scare tactic to help Kyrie Irving have leverage." https://t.co/uyPWgKeZ3G

Wilbon stated another reason why making a trade for Durant is difficult and that is his age. Speaking about why that could be a deterrent to a deal materializing for the superstar, he said:

"If we're just talking about the new destination saying," we don't want to have this even though we got him four years, we want his best for that time," Kevin Durant's going to be 34 year old, I'm not even sure you wanna give up five first-round draft picks, plus an All-Star, plus another frontline player to have a guy whose gonna be 34"

KD has a lot of basketball left in his tank. It is unlikely that any team would back out of a deal for Durant due to his age. If they were to not go for a talent like him, it would solely be due to the lack of resources or his unwillingness to join that particular franchise.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "I came away thinking that Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving will start the season in Brooklyn. The Nets are open to trading KD & Kyrie. ... But they are looking for an absolute haul & they're not settling for anything less." @Chris_Broussard on KD, Kyrie, Russ & the Nets: "I came away thinking that Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving will start the season in Brooklyn. The Nets are open to trading KD & Kyrie. ... But they are looking for an absolute haul & they're not settling for anything less."— @Chris_Broussard on KD, Kyrie, Russ & the Nets: https://t.co/HAztOUtPHt

Will Kevin Durant play for the Brooklyn Nets next season?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

KD has been brilliant for the Brooklyn Nets since arriving in 2019. His potential exit will certainly be a big loss for the franchise as they will lose out on a match-winning player.

With the likes of Ben Simmons and Joe Harris returning, many had their eyes set on the Nets for next season. However, the shocking news of Durant requesting a trade has once again put the Nets' plans in doubt.

Jac Manuell @JacManuell Kevin Durant was out here playing with a plethora of rookies, Blake Griffin and Patty Mills and led the team to take down the freaking Sixers.



God I hope he hasn’t played his last game for the Nets. Kevin Durant was out here playing with a plethora of rookies, Blake Griffin and Patty Mills and led the team to take down the freaking Sixers.God I hope he hasn’t played his last game for the Nets. https://t.co/NK9SU5sr0Z

Besides Durant, Kyrie Irving is another player who is in the trade market. He has been linked with a move to the LA Lakers. The Nets would not want either of their stars to move as they have a solid shot at the title if they stay.

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



reacts to the massive breaking news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets "The Nets need to do what is best for them" @TermineRadio reacts to the massive breaking news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets #NetsWorld "The Nets need to do what is best for them"@TermineRadio reacts to the massive breaking news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets #NetsWorld https://t.co/6csj9KY6fp

Durant and Irving are two of the most gifted players in the world and could help the Nets land their first championship. However, for that to happen, the front office and the management would have to convince them to stay with the franchise.

