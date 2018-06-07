5 highest scoring games of Kevin Durant's Playoff career

Kevin Durant is known for taking over the game in the Playoffs

Kevin Durant erupted for 43 points in Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals

Kevin Durant is arguably one of the greatest pure shooters in the history of the NBA. He is a 4-time scoring champion and can score over any defender without any struggle. He won the regular season MVP award in 2014 as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant, who now plays for the Golden State Warriors, was also awarded the Finals MVP in 2017 when they defeated Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1.

Kevin reached the playoffs for eight consecutive years and has had some great performances in the playoffs, averaging over 25 points in each of the Playoffs that he has played. We take a look at Durant's five high-scoring games in the playoffs.

#5 41 vs Denver Nuggets, Game 5, NBA 2011 (First round)

Stat line: 41 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal on 51.9% shooting

KD and the Thunder were 3-1 up in the First round of the NBA Playoffs in 2011 against the Denver Nuggets. After stealing one in Denver, the OKC Thunder came home for Game 5 to defend their home court and wrap up the series. Meanwhile, Denver was looking to fight hard and extend the series.

In Game 5, Kevin Durant dropped 41 points as they beat the Nuggets 100-97 and eliminated them from Playoffs. He matched his playoffs-high at that time. The Thunder overcame a 9-point deficit and Durant took over the game in the clutch time.

Durant was +7 on the game and had 5 rebounds along with 2 assists. Durant shot the ball well consistently and went for 14-27 from the field with a field-goal percentage of 51.8 despite just making 2 of his 10 3-point attempts.

The Thunder came roaring back after losing a close game 4 and Durant was the main reason why.