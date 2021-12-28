"Kevin Durant stomached this for an entire decade" – Shannon Sharpe on LeBron James and KD's common Russell Westbrook-sized problem

The LA Lakers have struggled all season, and much attention is falling on the recent play of star guard Russell Westbrook. After being acquired in the offseason from the Washington Wizards, there was a lot of hype around the idea of adding Westbrook to the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Unfortunately, things have gotten off to a shaky start and many are wondering about the future for Westbrook in Los Angeles.

Although Westbrook continues to produce, his efficiency has been lacking. The Lakers are mired in a five-game losing streak, and Westbrook's play lately has been disappointing. During that span, Westbrook averaged 19.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists but is shooting 45.3% from the field and 10.0% from 3-point range.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe praised Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant for his time playing alongside Westbrook with the OKC Thunder.

"Kevin Durant stomached this for an entire decade ..." Sharpe said.

In talking about how Durant was criticized for leaving the Thunder and Westbrook, Sharpe said he had to "apologize" for giving Durant a hard time after seeing Westbrook's performance this year.

"You know what?" Sharpe said. "I apologize for anything I might have said about Kevin Durant. I didn't realize until he played with other players that's comparable to see him play alongside LeBron James and for Kevin Durant to do what he did ..."

Can Westbrook and the Lakers get back on track?

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Russell Westbrook has struggled lately.

Throughout his career, Westbrook has been known for his ability to fill up box scores. While his production can gain plenty of attention, his efficiency and defense for the Lakers this year have been questioned. That has led to speculation if the Lakers could attempt to try to move Westbrook in a trade.

The Lakers (16-18) are seventh in the Western Conference. Two teams are tied with the Lakers. The Lakers could fall even lower if they don't right the ship. After losing five straight games, the team is preparing for upcoming matchups on the road against the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies.

Westbrook has averaged 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range this season.

For a team like Los Angeles that has struggled, time is running out to turn the season around. The Lakers came into the season as a popular preseason selection to be a contender in the Western Conference, but the team has struggled, especially on defense. Time will tell if Westbrook will continue to be a part of the team's future plans.

