Listing Kevin Durant's top 5 endorsement deals

Kevin Durant, from the moment he entered the league in 2007 has garnered interest from fans and the media alike. His record-breaking performances on court have translated to building his brand off-court.

33-year-old Kevin Durant, is a well-known global icon, representing the national team 11 times. In his national career, he has won three gold medals, the most recent one at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Based on the Forbes’ list of highest earning NBA players, Kevin Durant’s estimated total earnings of $87.9 million, puts him third behind LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Durant even made an appearance on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team, announced earlier this season.

Apart from receiving approximately $42 million in salaries per year, Kevin Durant earns almost $40 million from endorsements. Durant co-founded Thirty Five Ventures with his manager Rich Kleiman in 2016 and has made investments in more than 80 companies. Here is a list of Kevin Durant’s top five endorsement deals.

#5 BBVA

Back in 2013 BBVA, a multinational Spanish banking group, signed a personal endorsement deal with Kevin Durant. He became a brand ambassador, launching the banks’s NBA Banking proposition. BBVA already had an agreement with the league and Durant, along with James Harden, were chosen to represent it.

As a fan, you could get yourself a bank account with BBVA and receive an American Express card with the logo of your favorite team.

#4 American Family Insurance

Kevin Durant became the first NBA player to sign an endorsement deal with American Family Insurance. In 2015, the two-time NBA champion opened up saying:

“It’s important to me to inspire others to pursue and achieve their dreams, and I’m honored to work with American Family in its efforts to do the same.”

Fast-forward a few years to 2018, Kevin Durant’s investment firm took the partnership further. Thirty Five Media, with American Family Insurance, launched an online series called “Dream to Achieve”. They invite guests who share their journey in achieving success.

