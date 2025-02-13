Kevin Durant trade buzz: Top 5 West team odds on favorites to land 15x NBA All-Star in offseason 

Following a trade deadline where he saw his name in rumors, many expected Kevin Durant to be on the move in the near future. Still months away from the offseason, odds have already started to emerge on a new landing spot.

This narrative started to grow earlier this week after some comments from one of the NBA's top insiders. While appearing on Get Up Wednesday, Brian Windhorst stated he believes KD and the Phoenix Suns will part ways this summer.

"He's probably going to get traded this summer," Windhorst said. "I would expect this summer for Durant and the Suns to work together to find a new home."

Durant will be on an expiring contract next season, which could make finding a deal easier. Following Windhorst's remarks, betting odds surfaced less than 24 hours later of who the 15-time All-Star's next team will be. Here is a breakdown of some of the top favorites.

Teams with the best odds to trade for Kevin Durant this offseason:

5) OKC Thunder +1200

Rounding out the top five is a team with close ties to Kevin Durant, the OKC Thunder. Depending on how things go for them this postseason, they could be in search of major upgrades.

Having built a strong defensive front, the offensive duo of Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could certainly compete for an NBA title. Not to mention, the Thunder have an endless asset pool to please any trade partner.

4) Dallas Mavericks +1200

Next up is a team that is fresh off making a franchise-altering decision, the Dallas Mavericks. Seeing that they have minimal trade pieces, the idea of them landing Durant seems a little far-fetched.

The Mavs are likely only on this list because of Durant's connection to some of their key players. He has a good friendship with Kyrie Irving and won a pair of titles with Klay Thompson on the Golden State Warriors.

3) LA Clippers +1200

Another team with similar longshot odds to land Kevin Durant is the LA Clippers. As a franchise that is always targeting high-end talent, they are certainly a team worth monitoring.

The Clippers are an interesting team because they can offer win-now pieces that could help the Suns stay competitive with Devin Booker in his prime. As for KD, he'd form a new star forward duo alongside Kawhi Leonard.

2) Golden State Warriors +850

Despite how things unfolded at the trade deadline, the Warriors find themselves with some of the best odds to trade for Kevin Durant. There were reports that Golden State worked out a framework to land the star forward, but KD squashed it at the last moment.

Seeing that the Suns were heavily interested in Butler this year, a swap between him and Durant could be on the table come the offseason.

1) Houston Rockets +350

Landing as the favorites to land Kevin Durant is another team with a war chest of assets, the Houston Rockets. Not only do they have a vast amount of trade picks, but their roster is loaded with young talent to help any team spark a quick rebuild.

Expand Tweet

Currently sitting near the top of the Western Conference standings, the Rockets were a team many thought might make a big splash. In the event KD did become available, they are a team who would certainly enter the mix to acquire him.

