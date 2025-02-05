Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Steph Curry-led Warriors hot pursuit of dream reunion hits major roadblock ahead of trade deadline

With Thursday's trade deadline creeping up, Kevin Durant's name has dominated the news, with a touted return to the Warriors looking like one of the possible big moves.

It's no secret that the Golden State Warriors have been looking at trade options to maximize their Steph Curry window with their superstar turning 37 in March. With most of their proposed moves failing, reports suggested that the Warriors had turned their attention towards the Phoenix Suns, who have reportedly been shopping Durant in the trade market.

After the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers transpired on Saturday, the trade market burst alive with a belief that anyone could be traded. However, any hopes of a Golden State reunion for Durant and Curry may just remain a pipe dream, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Charania reported that the two-time Finals MVP has no interest in reuniting with the Warriors, thereby shutting the door to a prospective trade in all likelihood.

"The Warriors have been seriously pursuing Kevin Durant over the last week," Charamia said. "But sources tell me that Durant has no desire in a reunion with the Warriors. He does not want to go back to the Warriors where he won two championships, won two Finals MVPs.

"The Suns' position in all this has been to continue to build around Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, but due to their record, teams have been very aggressive calling the Suns.

"It is unclear where these talks go between now and tomorrow's deadline, but one thing is clear around the league right now, and that is that Kevin Durant does not want to go back to the Warriors in any trade."

Durant, now 36, has had injury issues bothering him ever since his last season with the Golden State Warriors but has remained productive at an elite level when available. Acquiring Durant would be an upgrade on their current offensive production, but whether the Warriors will continue their pursuit of an aging star who does not want to represent them remains to be seen.

Ideally, the player the Suns would be eager to move would be Bradley Beal, who has one of the league's most difficult contracts to move, considering his no-trade clause. But if push comes to shove, anyone on the roster could be made available by owner Mat Ishbia and the Phoenix Suns.

Kevin Durant is likely to stay with the Suns or join Miami, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports

If the Suns decide to move Kevin Durant, a more likely destination for the talents of the former MVP is the Miami Heat, according to NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

With the Miami Heat also heavily involved in trade rumors with their Jimmy Butler situation, a more likely outcome from the trade deadline is likely to see the star wings swap places between Phoenix and South Beach, ESPN's Windhorst reported.

Expand Tweet

"A trade – KD for Jimmy Butler, functionally works," Windhorst said. "The Suns are in a straitjacket in terms of making deals. They can make that deal.

"(Miami Heat team president) Pat Riley and the Heat have wanted Kevin Durant several times in the past. But, again, the concept for the Suns was to put them together. So, I can't say for sure what's going to happen. ... But if I had to guess now, admitting that things are changing, I would say he either stays in Phoenix or is a Miami Heat by tomorrow afternoon."

Kevin Durant's next destination has been a major issue in multiple seasons, and this season is no different, albeit without any prompt for a move by the star himself in this instance.

With the Suns languishing in ninth place in the West, it wouldn't surprise anyone if the team is active at the deadline in a desperate attempt to change their fortunes towards the tail end of the season. But if they are to swap Kevin Durant for Jimmy Butler, the move is likely to be seen as a downgrade, particularly if it is a direct swap involving the two superstar wings.

The Heat, Suns and Warriors are arguably the three teams who are most likely to attempt a big splash as the trade deadline approaches. Are there any shocking moves on the horizon that could change the fortunes of either of the three franchises?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.