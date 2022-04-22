“Kevin Durant is turning into Russell Westbrook right before our eyes” - Shannon Sharpe criticizes Kevin Durant for coming up short again vs the Boston Celtics

Kevin Durant has been swamped with criticism after his performances in the Brooklyn Nets' first two playoff games against the Boston Celtics.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe spoke about how Durant didn't turn up at all in Game 2. Sharpe said Durant is at risk of becoming like Russell Westbrook with the number of shots he missed. Sharpe said:

"Well, what happened is, KD and Kyrie didn't show up. This is all about the best player on the planet – Kevin Durant – came up small again. What is 4 of 17? What is 0 of 10 in the second half? You had a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter with the best player on the planet, and you get outscored 29-12?

"Kevin Durant is turning into Russell Westbrook right before our eyes, missing shots and turning the ball over. He had another six last night."

Durant and the Nets have work to do going into Games 3 and 4 in Brooklyn on Saturday and Monday. The Celtics will be hoping for at least a split to be able to try to wrap up the series at home in Game 5, if necessary, on April 27.

Can Kevin Durant help the Nets overcome the Celtics?

The new Big Three of the Brooklyn Nets have the capability to beat anybody on any given day. With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, the Nets possess an offensive juggernaut. However, with Simmons seemingly out until at least Game 4, questions have been asked if the Nets have enough firepower to beat the Celtics.

The Celtics needed a buzzer-beater from Jayson Tatum to win 115-114 in Game 1 as Durant finished with more shots (24) than points (23). Durant followed that up by making just four shots in a 114-107 loss in Game 2 (4 of 17, 27 points). He shot 20 free throws, making 18.

Kyrie and KD are offensive powers who went up against a suffocating Boston defense and nearly left Game 1 with a victory. The duo have the unique capability to create shots, draw fouls, catch and shoot and could go for 50 points or more on any given night.

The Nets defense is not nearly as good as their offense, and Simmons' return will help them as the Australian is one of the league's best defensive players. While Simmons might not play until Game 4, Durant and Irving will have to keep Brooklyn alive. The Nets find their backs against the wall and can ill afford to drop Game 3 or 4 at home.

