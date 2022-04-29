“Kevin Durant is the weirdest dude I have ever tried to figure out, he’s a shrink’s dream and maybe my worst nightmare” - Skip Bayless on Kevin Durant’s infamous “I really don’t like u” tweet

Skip Bayless has always sung high praises for Kevin Durant, but after the infamous "I really don't like u" tweet, the TV personality is reevaluating his stance.

On the latest episode of The Skip Bayless Show, he talked about Durant displaying signs of being mentally weak, which resulted in the Brooklyn Nets' sweep against the Boston Celtics in their first-round tie of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

"I got to tell you, Kevin Durant is the weirdest dude I have ever tried to figure out, he's a shrink's dream and maybe my worst nightmare. He's so gifted. He's so tall, and so long. Yet, he's so confoundingly complex, so predictably unpredictable.

"What just happened to Kevin Durant, what we all just witnessed, I thought would happen a long time ago. Kevin Durant crumbled psychologically, and his thin skin became his fatal playoff flaw. And he is the thinnest skinned superstar."

Skip went on to recount several encounters with Durant, right to his college days. While he was baffled as to why KD would send out the "I really don't like you" tweet, he found an opportunity to take a dig at LeBron James.

In the end, the sports analyst settled that his praises were probably too much pressure for KD, which could be the reason the two-time NBA champ has not received the compliments with open arms.

Boston Celtics successfully shut down Kevin Durant for three of the four first-round games in the 2022 playoffs

Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics defends

Coming into the tie, it was always going to be difficult to better the defensively-grilled Celtics. However, not winning a single game was a big surprise.

From the tip-off in Game 1, their strategy was clear, limiting Durant's involvement. Suffice to say, they did an outstanding job containing him.

KD shot 36.5% (19-of-52) from the field in the first three games. With that type of production from their best player, their chances of winning were next to none.

Kevin Durant this series:



- 23 Points, 37% FG, 6 Turnovers

- 27 Points, 23% FG, 6 Turnovers

- 16 Points, 54% FG, 5 Turnovers Kevin Durant this series:- 23 Points, 37% FG, 6 Turnovers- 27 Points, 23% FG, 6 Turnovers- 16 Points, 54% FG, 5 Turnovers https://t.co/bU49aaRzm9

When KD figured out how to respond to the double-team and intense pressure from Boston, it was a little too late. His 39-point display in Game 4 was not enough to help the team win.

Nets' 2022 exit represents KD's second attempt to win a championship since leaving the Golden State Warriors in 2019. They have a lot to figure out ahead of the new season, with big decisions to make.

Perhaps the biggest is if they extend Kyrie Irving's contract. The All-Star guard has indicated his interest in remaining in Brooklyn regardless of how their season went.

