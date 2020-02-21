Khelo India University Games 2020, Basketball: Day 1 results roundup
The inaugural day of the Khelo India University Games 2020 witnessed the Basketball event commenced in the KIIT University multi-purpose Indoor Hall, Campus 13. Universities competed in the preliminary-stage to get off to a start ahead of the knockouts, which will then decide the medalists from the competition.
Jain University from Karnataka started the day with a brilliant victory over Kolhapur's Shivaji University in the men's category with a scoreline of 93-71 (19-21, 21-19, 15-21, 38-10). The former's Abhishek Gowda was the highest scorer in the match, with 31 points that included a 3-pointer.
The next fixture witnessed the University of Madras securing a one-sided dominant win over Kurukshetra University by 87-58 (20-15, 12-16, 34-13, 21-14). Despite a valiant effort from the latter's skipper Ashish Kumar with 24 points, an all-round effort from the University of Madras helped them gain momentum in the third quarter. Anantharaj E was the top-scorer from the latter with 19 points.
Hindustan University from Chennai opened its campaign against New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University with an 88-49 win. In the women's category, Panjab University gave a competitive reply to Guru Nanak Dev University, however, the latter came out on top with an 87-70 victory.
The University of Madras in the women's category knocked out ITM from Madhya Pradesh by a margin of 79-85. The action continued in the women's division featuring LNIPE from Gwalior and Kurukshetra University. Both teams competed in a thriller, where Kurukshetra edged LNIPE out in grand fashion 63-64.
The men's division saw Jamia Millia Islamia University thrash VBS Purvanchal University by 61-81. The final clash of the evening witnessed the University of Mumbai getting the upper hand over Chennai's Hindustan University by 94-80.
Here is the summary of the inaugural day of the Basketball event as a part of Khelo India University Games 2020.
Khelo India University Games 2020, Basketball: Day 1 Results
Match 1: Jain University, Karnataka defeated Shivaji University, Kolhapur 93-71 (Men)
Match 2: University Of Madras, Chennai defeated Kurukshetra University Kurukshetra 87-58 (Men)
Match 3: Hindustan ITS, Chennai defeated Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi 88-49 (Women)
Match 4: Panjab University, Chandigarh defeated Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 87-70 (Women)
Match 5: The University of Madras defeated ITM University, Gwalior 79-85 (Women)
Match 6: Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra defeated LNIPE, Gwalior 63-64 (Women)
Match 7: Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi defeated VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur 61-81 (Men)
Match 8: Mumbai University, Mumbai defeated Hindustan ITS, Chennai 94-80 (Men)
