Khelo India University Games 2020, Basketball: Day 1 results roundup

Vijay.Sain FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

KIUG 2020 Basketball

The inaugural day of the Khelo India University Games 2020 witnessed the Basketball event commenced in the KIIT University multi-purpose Indoor Hall, Campus 13. Universities competed in the preliminary-stage to get off to a start ahead of the knockouts, which will then decide the medalists from the competition.

Jain University from Karnataka started the day with a brilliant victory over Kolhapur's Shivaji University in the men's category with a scoreline of 93-71 (19-21, 21-19, 15-21, 38-10). The former's Abhishek Gowda was the highest scorer in the match, with 31 points that included a 3-pointer.

The next fixture witnessed the University of Madras securing a one-sided dominant win over Kurukshetra University by 87-58 (20-15, 12-16, 34-13, 21-14). Despite a valiant effort from the latter's skipper Ashish Kumar with 24 points, an all-round effort from the University of Madras helped them gain momentum in the third quarter. Anantharaj E was the top-scorer from the latter with 19 points.

Hindustan University from Chennai opened its campaign against New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University with an 88-49 win. In the women's category, Panjab University gave a competitive reply to Guru Nanak Dev University, however, the latter came out on top with an 87-70 victory.

The University of Madras in the women's category knocked out ITM from Madhya Pradesh by a margin of 79-85. The action continued in the women's division featuring LNIPE from Gwalior and Kurukshetra University. Both teams competed in a thriller, where Kurukshetra edged LNIPE out in grand fashion 63-64.

The men's division saw Jamia Millia Islamia University thrash VBS Purvanchal University by 61-81. The final clash of the evening witnessed the University of Mumbai getting the upper hand over Chennai's Hindustan University by 94-80.

Here is the summary of the inaugural day of the Basketball event as a part of Khelo India University Games 2020.

Khelo India University Games 2020, Basketball: Day 1 Results

Match 1: Jain University, Karnataka defeated Shivaji University, Kolhapur 93-71 (Men)

Match 2: University Of Madras, Chennai defeated Kurukshetra University Kurukshetra 87-58 (Men)

Advertisement

Match 3: Hindustan ITS, Chennai defeated Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi 88-49 (Women)

Match 4: Panjab University, Chandigarh defeated Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 87-70 (Women)

Match 5: The University of Madras defeated ITM University, Gwalior 79-85 (Women)

Match 6: Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra defeated LNIPE, Gwalior 63-64 (Women)

Match 7: Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi defeated VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur 61-81 (Men)

Match 8: Mumbai University, Mumbai defeated Hindustan ITS, Chennai 94-80 (Men)

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates on Basketball event in the Khelo India University Games, schedule, medal tally, results roundup and many more.