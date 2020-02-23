Khelo India University Games 2020: Basketball results round-up Day 2

KIUG 2020 basketball match under progress

The second day of the league-stage continued in the Basketball event in the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2020 held at KIIT University multi-purpose indoor hall, Campus 13. Eight league-stage matches continued, which witnessed some action-packed finishes among the sides.

Hindustan ITS, Chennai squared off against ITM University, Gwalior in the opening match of the day. The former managed to win by 85-65 courtesy of Neeta B and Rajeshwari S, who scored 20 points each as the top-scorers. Hindustan registered mammoth lead in the first three quarters 32-14, 18-11, and 21-14. Despite a comeback from ITM in the fourth quarter 14-26, Hindustan's extended lead helped them clinch the match.

The next women's fixture witnessed Guru Nanak Dev University claiming a one-sided win over Kurukshetra University 35-70 (7-12, 11-20, 8-15, and 8-23) after they had lost their first match earlier against Panjab. Randeep Kaur starred for the former with 25 points, while Priyanka Behal scored 24 points.

The opening match of the men's division saw Jain University Karnataka defeating Hindustan University with a scoreline of 71-84. The University of Madras claimed their second win in a row, knocking Jamia Millia University in a thriller of a match, 77-85.

LNIPE, Gwalior wreaked havoc - becoming the only team in the competition thus far to score more than 100 points, as they beat Panjab by a margin of 48-107 (15-29, 9-27, 9-28, 15-23). Anjali Dhasmana from LNIPE became the top-scorer with 39 points. On the other hand, Jamia Millia Islamia University secured a 43-72 win (5-8, 19-16, 10-27, and 9-21) against University of Madras. Kolhapur's Shivaji University from the men's category suffered its second consecutive loss in the Maharashtrian derby against the University of Mumbai 70-109.

Here is the summary of the second day of the Basketball event as a part of Khelo India University Games 2020.

Khelo India University Games 2020: Basketball Results, Day 2

Match 9 - Hindustan ITS, Chennai defeated ITM University, Gwalior 85-65 (Women)

Match 10 - Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar defeated Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra 35-70 (Women)

Match 11 - Hindustan ITS, Chennai defeated Jain University, Bengaluru 71-84 (Men)

Match 12 - Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi defeated University Of Madras, Chennai 77-85 (Men)

Match 13 - LNIPE, Gwalior defeated Panjab University, Chandigarh 48-107 (Women)

Match 14 - Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi defeated University Of Madras, Chennai 43-72 (Women)

Match 15 - Shivaji University, Kolhapur defeated University of Mumbai 70-109 (Men)

