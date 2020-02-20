Khelo India University Games 2020: Basketball schedule for Day 1 (21st February)

The basketball event will begin before the official opening of the tournament

The inaugural edition of Khelo India University Games will commence in Odisha as the top class universities of India will compete against each other to establish themselves as the best in terms of sports. This event comprises of individual as well as team sports and one of the team sports will mark its beginning even before the tourney's inauguration.

The initial round of the basketball competition will start on 21st February as the men's and women's teams of several universities will look forward to their approaching games. Here's a look at the schedule of basketball matches slated for the opening day.

Khelo India University Games Schedule Day 1

9:00 AM - Jain University, Bengaluru Vs. Shivaji University, Kolhapur (Men), University Of Madras, Chennai Vs. Kurukshetra University Kurukshetra (Men)

The day will begin two matches from the men's division. The first match will feature a battle between the Jain University of Bengaluru and Kolhapur's Shivaji University. The other match pits the University of Madras and Kurukshetra University against each other.

11:00 AM - Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar Vs. Punjab University, Chandigarh (Women), Hindustan Its, Chennai Vs. Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi (Women)

The women's basketball tournament will begin with two matches at 11:00 AM. Punjab University will clash with Guru Nanak Dev University while Hindustan Its will open their campaign against New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University.

1:00 PM - ITM University, Gwalior Vs. The University Of Madras, Chennai (Women), LNIPE, Gwalior Vs. Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (Women)

ITM University of Gwalior will be in action against the University of Madras while the final encounter of the women's division will feature LNIPE from Gwalior and Kurukshetra University.

3:00 PM - Mumbai University, Mumbai Vs. Hindustan ITS, Chennai (Men), VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur Vs. Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi (Men)

The final phase of the opening day of the basketball tourney will feature two men's matches. The first one between Mumbai University and Hindustan ITS while Jamia Millia Islamia University will go head to head with VBS Purvanchal University in the second fixture.