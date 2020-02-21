Khelo India University Games 2020: Basketball schedule for Day 2 (22nd February)

Which university will gain the upper hand on the basketball court?

The second day of the Khelo India University Games 2020 basketball event will take place on 22nd February with eight high-profile matches set to take place in Odisha. The fans will be highly excited for the fixtures as the universities promise to play their best basketball and entertain the spectators.

This day will also mark the official beginning of the first-ever Khelo India University Games thus, the matches will gain more traction. Here is the complete schedule for the second day of the basketball event.

Khelo India University Games 2020, Basketball Schedule, 22nd February

7:00 AM - Hindustan ITS, Chennai Vs. ITM University, Gwalior (Women), Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra Vs. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (Women)

The first session of the day's play will feature a clash between Chennai's Hindustan ITS and Gwalior's ITM University. Another match from the women's division will pit Kurukshetra University and Guru Nanak Dev University against each other.

9:00 AM - Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi Vs. University Of Madras, Chennai (Men), Hindustan Its, Chennai Vs. Jain University, Bengaluru (Men)

Two universities from Chennai will be in action in the second phase of the day. First, the University of Madra will clash with Jamia Millia Islamia University while in the second game, Hindustan Its will battle Jain University from Bengaluru.

11:00 AM - Punjab University, Chandigarh Vs. LNIPE, Gwalior (Women), Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi Vs. University Of Madras, Chennai (Women)

The women's teams of the Jamia Millia Islamia University and the University of Madras will collide against each other in the second match of the two universities on day two. The other match which will start at 11:00 AM features Punjab University and LNIPE.

1:00 PM - Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra Vs. VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur (Men), 1:00 PM - Shivaji University, Kolhapur Vs. Mumbai University, Mumbai (Men)

The men's division will be on showcase in the final session. Kurukshetra University will look to win their match against VBS Purvanchal University while Shivaji University will test their skills against Mumbai University.