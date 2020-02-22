Khelo India University Games 2020: Basketball schedule for Day 3 (23rd February)

It will be an action-packed Sunday on the basketball court

The third day of the inaugural Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2020 basketball event will comprise of eight matches. Four matches of the day will have the women's division on showcase while the men's teams will compete in the other four fixtures.

So far, the universities have tried to bring their 'A' game to the table however, all the sides will look to play their best basketball as this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to showcase their talent at the university level. Here is a look at all the matches that will happen on Day 3 of the basketball event.

Khelo India University Games 2020, Basketball Schedule, 23rd February

9:00 AM - LNIPE, Gwalior vs. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (Women), University Of Madras, Chennai vs. Hindustan Its, Chennai (Women)

The first session of the day's play have two matches from the women's side. LNIPE from Gwalior will test their skills against Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev University while University of Madras' team will battle Hindustan Its from their own city.

11:00 AM - University Of Madras, Chennai vs. VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur (Men), Jain University, Bengaluru vs. Mumbai University, Mumbai (Men)

University of Madras' men's side will also be in action on the third day as they will battle with Jaunpur's VBS Purvanchal University. Two big city universities will collide against each other in a high-profile match at 11:00 AM as Jain University will go head to head with Mumbai University.

1:00 PM - Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi vs. ITM University, Gwalior (Women), Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra vs. Punjab University, Chandigarh (Women)

New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University will lock horns with Gwailor's ITM University in the penultimate session while at the same time, Kurukshetra University will meet Punjab University from Chandigarh.

3:00 PM - Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi vs. Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (Men), Hindustan ITS, Chennai vs. Shivaji University, Kolhapur (Men)

Jamia Millia Islamia University's men's team will close the day with a match against Kurukshetra University whereas the other 3:00 PM match pits Hindustan ITS against Shivaji University.

