Khelo India University Games 2020, Basketball: University of Madras clinch gold medals in both men's and women's divisions

The University of Madras celebrating their win in the men's division.

The University of Madras stamped its authority and won gold medals in both the men's and women's finale in the Basketball competition at the Khelo India University Games 2020. The runners-up - Hindustan University and University of Mumbai settled with the silver on the fourth day of the ongoing event held at KIIT University multi-purpose indoor hall, Campus 13.

The knockouts kicked-off with the women's semi-finals as Hindustan University squared off against Haryana's Kurukshetra University, where the former thrashed Kurukshetra with a margin of 72-48. The University of Madras edged out Guru Nanak Dev University in the second semi-final by 63-68. The bronze medal fixture took place between Kurukshetra University and Guru Nanak Dev University, where the latter lost the medal by just a single point's difference as Kurukshetra emerged victorious by 53-52.

In the men's division, the dominant Jamia Millia Islamia University lost against the University of Mumbai in the first semi-final fixture, as the Mumbai-based team won by 84-79. The University of Madras knocked out Karnataka's Jain University by 74-41. Jain University, however, went on to win their 3rd place match against Jamia Millia Islamia University by 75-86 and went on to claim bronze medal as their consolation prize.

The University of Madras also won the top honours in the women's category.

The University of Madras ended their campaign on a high note, winning both of their finals against Hindustan University 75-81 (women) and the University of Mumbai 91-104 (men) and claimed the gold medal in the inaugural season of Khelo India University Games 2020. They depicted their skills and talent at such a platform, where they achieved a lot of limelight and exposure for future opportunities.

Here is the summary of the knockouts of Volleyball competition in Khelo India University Games 2020:

Women's Semi-Final 1: Hindustan University defeated Kurukshetra University 72-48

Women's Semi-Final 2: The University of Madras defeated Guru Nanak Dev University 63-68

Men's Semi-Final 1: The University of Mumbai defeated Jamia Millia Islamia University 84-79

Men's Semi-Final 2: University of Madras defeated Jain University, Karnataka 74-41

Women's Bronze-medal: Kurukshetra University defeated Guru Nanak Dev University 53-52

Men's Bronze-medal: Jain University, Karnataka defeated Jamia Millia Islamia University 75-86

Women's Gold-medal: The University of Madras defeated Hindustan University 75-81

Men's Gold-medal: The University of Madras defeated University of Mumbai 91-104

Men's team medalists:

Gold - University of Madras

Silver - University of Mumbai

Bronze - Jain University (Karnataka)

Women's team medalists:

Gold - University Of Madras

Silver - Hindustan University

Bronze - Kurukshetra University (Haryana)