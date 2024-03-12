Khris Middleton Injury Update: Latest on Bucks 3x All-Star's status against Kings (March 12)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is listed as questionable for the coming contest against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday for the second and final matchup of the season series.

The Bucks snapped their two-game losing streak on Sunday in the 124-117 win over the LA Clippers for the third game of their Pacific Coast trip after losing to the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers.

The Bucks have split their previous four outings and have won seven of their previous nine outings following the All-Star break boasting a +8.1 net rating, including an offensive rating of 118.5 and a defensive rating of 110.4.

Khris Middleton injury update

Khris Middleton is on the brink of making his comeback to the Milwaukee Bucks, after being out of action due to a left ankle sprain since early February.

While there was initial doubt regarding the severity of his injury, Middleton's recuperation has been favorable, positioning him to potentially return in the next matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

The Bucks have approached the three-time All-Star's recovery with caution, yet there are strong signs that he is nearing a pain-free state and is prepared to make a meaningful impact.

His return could not be more timely for the Bucks, as they seek to overcome recent challenges in their offensive game under the guidance of their new coach, Doc Rivers.

His reintroduction to the lineup is seen as vital for the team's performance moving forward.

What happened to Khris Middleton?

In the 106-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 6, Khris sustained an ankle injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.

The injury occurred when Khris Middleton, after attempting a shot from the right wing, inadvertently stepped on Kevin Durant's foot, causing him to immediately fall and clutch his ankle in pain.

Following the incident, officials called a flagrant '1' foul on Durant for not providing Middleton adequate space to land. The Bucks forward managed to stand and convert his free throws before walking to the bench unassisted. Despite his initial mobility, he did not re-enter the game.

This season has been challenging for him, as he has missed a total of 22 games. Since Doc Rivers took over as coach, he has participated in just four games, underscoring the impact of his recent injury on his playing time.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings?

The Bucks and the Kings will be facing for the second and final time for the season at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast locally on NBCSCA and Bally Sports WI for home and away coverage.