Kia NBA MVP Race: 25th October, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The 2021-22 NBA season is officially underway and the NBA MVP race of the year has started to take shape. We are done with the first week of games of the season. Most of the teams have played three games so far and a select few have played just two games. Nevertheless, three games is enough evidence to see the start of an MVP ladder even though the rankings will drastically change over the course of the season.

The Golden State Warriors hosted the LA Clippers for their home opener and the latter's season-opener for an exciting match at Chase Center. The two championship favorites and the NBA's latest superteams, the Brooklyn Nets and LA Lakers, have lost two of their first three games. The Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls have gotten off to a brilliant start and the Utah Jazz are back to their winning ways.

As expected, the opening night games were showtime matchups. The reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets after receiving their championship rings. Subsequently, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the LeBron James-led LA Lakers at Staples Center. Meanwhile, Madison Square Garden was buzzing for the home-opener of the New York Knicks as they defeated the Boston Celtics in a double-overtime thriller.

So without further ado, let's dive into our NBA MVP power rankings for the first week of the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls is ranked fifth for our first week of NBA MVP Power Rankings

Previous week’s NBA MVP Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Last Week: PPG - 26.7, APG - 4.7, RPG - 5.7

Overall: PPG - 26.7, APG - 4.7, RPG - 5.7

Last Week: FG% - 52%, 3P% - 45%, FT% - 93%

Overall: FG% - 52%, 3P% - 45%, FT% - 93%

Zach LaVine's inclusion in this power ranking might surprise some people but he has forced his way into the early NBA MVP discussion with his performances so far. Anyone who is averaging nearly 27 points on 50/40/90 shooting splits while leading his team to an unbeaten start deserves to be in the NBA MVP race.

LaVine is shooting at an incredible 45% from three-point range on 6+ attempts a game and while averaging 93% from the charity stripe. He is averaging a career high in rebounds and also in all three shooting splits categories. He was a few free-throw percentage points shy of entering the 50/40/90 club last season. However, this season he is highly efficient across the entire floor. Zach LaVine is also seventh in the league in total points scored and his Chicago Bulls are 3-0 to begin the season.

LaVine combined for 66 points in his first two games of the 2021-22 NBA season, shooting a combined 61% from the field and 50% from downtown.

#4 Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers against the New Orleans Pelicans

Previous week’s NBA MVP Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Last Week: PPG - 21.0, APG - 5.0, RPG - 7.7

Overall: PPG - 21.0, APG - 5.0, RPG - 7.7

Last Week: 3P% - 46%, BPG - 2.7

Overall: 3P% - 46%, BPG - 2.7

Joel Embiid's health is always a concern, but as long as he is healthy, the Philadelphia 76ers will win a lot of games. He is showing everyone he can win without Ben Simmons on the roster and so far it has looked good. The 76ers begin the season 2-1 and were a dreadful five minutes away from a 3-0 start.

Joel Embiid is back to making his NBA MVP case and his argument for best big man in basketball, that is now crowned to Nikola Jokic. He is averaging 21 points per game on 48/46/72 shooting splits along with a career-high 2.7 blocks per game. The part that stands out of his stat line is the 46% shooting from beyond the arc on 4.3 attempts a game. Embiid is a true stretch big but has never entered the 40% mark of deep shooting. Although it has just been three games, if he keeps up that efficiency, it is hard to make an argument against his NBA MVP case.

Moreover, his assist-to-turnover ratio has taken a big leap. Joel Embiid has 15 assists in the last three games with just four turnovers.

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid:“[His leadership is] so good. He’s been absolutely wonderful. Not just with his play but verbally, on the floor…And he’s in great shape too. The blocks that he’s having… we’ve got a 7-foot-1 guy doing eurosteps. It’s incredible watching him play.” Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid:“[His leadership is] so good. He’s been absolutely wonderful. Not just with his play but verbally, on the floor…And he’s in great shape too. The blocks that he’s having… we’ve got a 7-foot-1 guy doing eurosteps. It’s incredible watching him play.”

Edited by Arnav Kholkar